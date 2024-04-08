MACAU, April 8 - Patane food court officially opens to the public today

The food court located on the second floor of the Patane Market is officially open to the public from today (8 April). There are a total of eleven cooked food stalls to serve different specialty cuisines including local Chinese cuisine, Southeast Asian cuisine, Japanese and Korean cooked food, Western cooked food, Japanese sashimi, sushi, Chinese stir-fries, steamed and boiled dishes, beverages, and desserts. The food court is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has more than 200 seats. Members of the public and tourists may view the menus on the “Market Information” application. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) hopes to create a brand-new image of market food court with the comfortable environment, high-quality services, affordable prices, and honest business offered in the Patane food court.

Opening ceremony held this morning

The opening ceremony of the Patane food court was held at 11 a.m. today, officiated by guests of honour from IAM, including José Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs (CA), Lo Chi Kin and O Lam, Vice Chairmen of CA, António José Dias Azedo, Chairman of Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs (CC), Chong Coc Veng, Vice Chairman of CC, and representatives of the stall tenants. After the ceremony, the guests visited the food court, exchanged ideas with the stall tenants and tasted different types of food.

Public tender for ten stalls

Among the eleven cooked food stalls in the Patane food court, except for one stall that had been leased, ten stalls were previously open to the public to bid. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Public Market Management Regime”, the stall tenants were recruited through the public tender this time, which was different from the previous practice of allocating vacant market stalls through registration and drawing of lots. The evaluation committee selected the winning bidders based on five main criteria including the bidders’ operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of the stalls, diversity of product categories, and convenience of payment tools. It is hoped to attract proactive operators and promote the variety of market products, bringing new momentum to the sustainable development of the market.

Trial operation since end of last month has been smooth in general

In order for tenants to start their operation in the market smoothly, IAM has held a number of briefings to explain to them about matters related to leasing of the market stalls. It also provides support by offering consultation services for preparation of operation, elaborating on various application formalities, giving technical opinions on stall decoration, etc. During the period when the food court began operating, IAM also arranged for outsourced integrated management service providers to assist with the cleanliness and daily hygiene work of the dining area to bring a better dining experience to the public. The Patane food court has been in trial operation since 28 March and the operation has been smooth in general.

Members of the public and tourists can use the link https://app.iam.gov.mo/marketinfo or scan the QR code to access “Market Information” and view the menus, opening hours and other details of various cooked food centres under IAM, including the Patane food court.