MACAU, April 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for December 2023 - February 2024 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (November 2023 - January 2024) to 229.4. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (229.2) and Taipa & Coloane (230.2) dropped by 0.9% and 0.7% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (247.6) decreased by 1.0% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (238.3) and Taipa & Coloane (284.8) dipped by 0.9% and 1.1% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 2.7% and 1.3% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 0.8%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (255.5) dropped by 0.3%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with less than 50 square metres decreased by 2.8% and 1.7% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 0.7%.

In comparison with December 2022 - February 2023, the overall residential property price index fell by 6.6%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 6.1% and 8.7% respectively.