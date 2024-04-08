High Speed Engine Market to reach $32.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high speed engine market size was valued at US$ 19.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 32.26 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. High speed engines are used in applications that require high power output in a compact form factor like jets, racing cars, and high-end automotive. They are highly engineered for turbomachinery, air breathing, and liquid fuel combustion.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6425

Market Dynamics:

The High Speed Engine Market is anticipated to witness high growth due to the increasing demand for power generation in various industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining. These engines are known for their ability to provide high power output in a compact size, making them ideal for power generation applications. Additionally, the growing focus on energy efficiency and the adoption of cleaner technologies are driving the demand for high-speed engines in the market.

High Speed Engine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $19.83 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $32.26 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Engine Type, By End-use Industry, By Power Rating, By Speed Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing adoption of gas turbines for power generation



• Rising exploration activities and investments in oil & gas sector



• Advancements in turbine cooling technologies



• Growth in marine sector Restraints & Challenges • High capital and operating costs



• Evolving emission regulations



• Supply chain disruptions

Market Trends:

One key trend in the High Speed Engine Market is the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric propulsion systems in the marine and automotive sectors. This shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is driving the demand for high-speed engines that can work in conjunction with electric power systems to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Another trend is the rising investment in research and development activities to enhance the performance and efficiency of high-speed engines. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced technologies and materials to improve the power output and reduce the environmental impact of these engines, thus driving market growth.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6425

Market Opportunities:

The high-speed engine market is witnessing a significant opportunity with the growing demand for power generation across various industries. The power generation segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the need for reliable and efficient power solutions. Gas turbines are expected to lead the market in this segment due to their high efficiency and power output capabilities. As industries continue to expand and modernize, the demand for high-speed engines for power generation is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

Another promising market opportunity for high-speed engines is the increasing adoption in the marine industry. With the growth in maritime trade and the need for powerful propulsion systems, the demand for high-speed engines in the marine sector is on the rise. Engine types such as gas turbines and diesel engines are preferred choices for marine applications due to their performance and reliability. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, the high-speed engine market is expected to capitalize on this opportunity and expand its presence in the marine sector.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, GE declared the release of the 7HA.03 gas turbine, which produces combined cycle power plants with and efficiency of 64%.

In February 2023, the next engine in the fuel-agnostic series, the X10 engine, will be available in North America by 2026, according to Cummins Inc.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6425

Key Market Takeaways:

The high-speed engine market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for power generation and the growth in the marine industry.

In the segment based on engine type, gas turbines are expected to hold a dominant position, driven by their high efficiency and power output capabilities. In terms of end-use industry, power generation is projected to dominate the market, while in terms of power rating, the 500 kW – 1 MW segment is expected to lead.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of key players and technological advancements in the region.

Key players operating in the high-speed engine market include GE, Siemens, Rolls-Royce, and others, who are expected to drive the market growth with their innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

In conclusion, the high-speed engine market is poised for significant growth opportunities, driven by the increasing demand for power generation and the adoption of high-speed engines in the marine industry. With key players investing in research and development and expanding their product portfolios, the market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. As industries continue to focus on efficiency and sustainability, high-speed engines are likely to play a crucial role in powering various applications across different sectors.

Market Segmentation:

By Engine Type:

Gas Turbine

Steam Turbine

Hydraulic Turbine

Reciprocating Engine

Others



By End-use Industry:

Power Generation

Marine

Oil & Gas

Process Industry

Aviation

Metal Manufacturing

Others



By Power Rating:

500 kW – 1 MW

1 MW – 10 MW

10 MW – 50 MW

50 MW – 100 MW

100 MW – 200 MW

Above 200 MW

By Speed:

1,000 rpm – 5,000 rpm

5,000 rpm – 10,000 rpm

10,000 rpm – 15,000 rpm

Above 15,000 rpm

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Related Reports:

Outboard Engines Market Analysis

Motor Vehicle Sensor Market Analysis

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Analysis

Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com