Marine Moguls by MetFi $5.9 Million ERC-404 Airdrop Making Early Waves

In an overwhelming show of interest and participation, the Marine Moguls by MetFi $5.9 million ERC-404 Airdrop campaign has already captivated thousands of participants from across the globe.

Singapore, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This groundbreaking initiative, leveraging the innovative ERC-404 protocol, is not only redefining the landscape of token and NFT distribution but also setting new records for engagement and community growth.

A Tsunami of Participation and Engagement Since its launch, the Marine Moguls airdrop has seen a surge in activity, with thousands of enthusiasts joining the campaign, eager to be part of this unique opportunity. The promise of sharing 30% of $MOGULS among all airdrop participants has fueled an unprecedented level of interest, demonstrating the crypto community's robust appetite for innovative and rewarding projects.

MetFi's social media channels have been at the forefront of this tidal wave of enthusiasm, witnessing an extraordinary increase in user engagement — up to 17,000% in some cases. The growth in new followers and subscribers has been equally impressive, with some channels experiencing over a 100% increase in a few short weeks. This spike in engagement is a testament to the community's excitement and support for the Marine Moguls project.

There's Still Time to Dive In

With the airdrop running until May 21, 2024, there's still ample opportunity for interested participants to join the campaign and secure their free $MOGUL tokens and NFTs. This initiative not only offers an accessible entry into the world of NFTs and tokens but also exemplifies the potential of blockchain technology to create engaging and inclusive community experiences.

Distribution and Innovation: The Heart of Marine Moguls

At the core of the Marine Moguls campaign is the innovative ERC-404 protocol, a pioneering technology that merges the best features of fungible ERC-20 and non-fungible tokens ERC-721 into a single ERC-404 smart contract thereby creating a seamless experience. This protocol ensures that NFT owners enjoy instant NFT liquidity and fractional ownership of NFTs, encapsulating the best of both worlds.

As previously announced, 3,000 Marine Mogul tokens and NFTs, representing 30% of the total supply, are being distributed through this airdrop. Participants generate points on the Marine Moguls Airdrop page, which will convert into $MOGUL tokens and NFTs at the Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for May 25, 2024. The campaign highlights the distribution of 2,500 NFTs with hidden prizes valued at ~$2.9 Million USDT and the allocation of 3,900 $MOGUL tokens to users who engage in staking, with the potential for high APY based on participation.

ERC-404: The Future of Token and NFT Interaction

The ERC-404 protocol's dual nature facilitates a dynamic and fluid user experience, allowing for immediate liquidity of NFTs and fractional ownership of the Marine Moguls NFT collection. This innovative approach addresses common challenges in NFT trading, offering a more efficient and user-friendly model.

Looking Forward

As the Marine Moguls by MetFi campaign continues to make waves, it remains a beacon of innovation and community in the digital asset space. The enthusiasm and engagement from the community underscore the potential of inclusive, technologically advanced projects to shape the future of finance and digital collectibles.

To be part of this exciting journey, participants are encouraged to explore the Marine Moguls Airdrop campaign and join before the closing date on May 21, 2024. For more information, visit the Marine Moguls website and follow their social media channels for the latest updates.

About Marine Moguls by MetFi

Marine Moguls by MetFi represents a pioneering venture in the digital asset space, owned and powered by the visionary MetFi DAO. This innovative project is setting a new standard for the integration of technology and community in the blockchain arena. At its heart, Marine Moguls is not just a campaign but a revolution in how tokens and NFTs can coexist and complement each other through the cutting-edge ERC-404 protocol.

Designed to bridge the gap between the fungibility of tokens and the uniqueness of NFTs, Marine Moguls offers participants a unique opportunity to engage with the blockchain in a way that is both rewarding and revolutionary. The project's commitment to instant NFT liquidity and fractional NFT ownership reflects a forward-thinking approach to digital assets, making it accessible and appealing to a broad audience.

By participating in the Marine Moguls by MetFi airdrop campaign, community members are not only part of an airdrop; they are at the forefront of an evolving ecosystem that challenges conventional notions of value and ownership in the digital age. Marine Moguls is a testament to MetFi's innovative spirit and dedication to creating a more inclusive, dynamic, and valuable digital future for all.



