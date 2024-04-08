Employment and Labour on creating employment opportunities for Gauteng residents through labour activation programmes

The Department of Employment and Labour through its entity the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will enter into partnerships with private business, SETA’s and NGOs to create thousands of employment opportunities for residents of Gauteng province with the support of the Gauteng Provincial Government.



An announcement in this regard was made on Saturday 06 April 2024 by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, at a launch of labour activation programmes for the province, which took place at NASREC Expo Centre, in Johannesburg.



For Gauteng, an amount of R8.4 billion was set aside to implement 105 labour activation programmes over 22 sectors, including Agriculture, Services, IT, Construction, Engineering, Wholesale and Retail, Safety and Security, Hospitality, Social Services, Textile and Transport.



The Gauteng launch is part of a R23.8 billion national job creation plan that will be rolled out over the next couple of weeks to create more than 700 000 employment opportunities throughout the country. The opportunities will run between 12 and 36 months.



Minister Nxesi, delivering a keynote address told guests that in the face of rising unemployment, all efforts to create employment in South Africa should be welcomed.



“It is very important that we respond to the challenge of unemployment, and plan together to implement strategies to mitigate it on an ongoing basis. We believe that government, working together with all stakeholders, has a major role to play in mitigating unemployment and creating and preserving jobs,” said Minister Nxesi.



Minister Nxesi added that only substantial economic growth and development will rescue the country from the huge unemployment challenge.



The launch was attended by labour activation programme beneficiaries, project owners, various MEC’s from the provincial government as well as senior government officials.



Participants that will be hired and trained in the programme will be selected through the Department of Employment and Labour’s Employment Services of South Africa database (ESSA). For registration as a work seeker members of the public can register on the database using the link https://essa.labour.gov.za/EssaOnline/WebBeans/?wicket:bookmarkablePage…;



Launches of labour activation programmes for other provinces are scheduled to take place as follows:

KwaZulu-Natal, 16 April 2024

Western Cape, 17 April 2024

Eastern Cape, 19 April 2024

Free State, 22 April 2024

North West, 23 April 2024

Mpumalanga, 24 April 2024

Limpopo, 30 April 2024, and;

Northern Cape, 09 May 2024

