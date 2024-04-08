Deputy Minister David Mahlobo reiterates need to diversify water resource mix for water security

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has emphasized the importance of diversifying South Africa's water resource mix for water security.

The Deputy Minister was addressing the Inaugural Built Environment Indaba event, hosted by the Black Business Council in the Built Environment at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Thursday, 04 April 2024. The Indaba was aimed at promoting collaboration, procurement, and skills development in the industry.

Mahlobo has confirmed that in terms of water security, the supply of raw water is currently in balance with the existing demand at a national level. Additionally, the government has recognized the localized deficit, acknowledging that 98% of the available water is already allocated in our land.

He also mentioned that to ensure water security in the future, it is crucial to broaden the water resource mix through sustainable use of groundwater, desalination of seawater even though technology remains expensive, water reuse from treated wastewater systems, and water reclamation.

While supply-side measures are essential, Mahlobo emphasized the need for water conservation and demand management. He stressed the importance of asset management stating that the systems in South Africa are not going to collapse but when having PRVs you can reduce the valve and put restrictions and the water will be coming in, but the pressure will not be high for example.

The Deputy Minister warned that water availability in South Africa could decline rapidly due to factors such as economic growth, population growth, urbanization, inefficient water use, degradation of wetlands, and the impact of climate change. He also highlighted the financial challenges faced by municipalities, noting that they owe 19 billion rands to water boards.

According to the Deputy Minister, one of the main issues plaguing the water sector is the poor performance and adherence to standard operating procedures for drinking water treatment and wastewater treatment. Infrastructure is often left in poor condition due to a lack of maintenance, with municipalities failing to hire qualified personnel to oversee these essential processes. Additionally, weak billing and revenue collection, as well as inadequate budget prioritization for maintenance and operations by municipal councils, further exacerbate the challenges faced by the sector.

In terms of support to municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and water boards are supporting many municipalities to implement improved plans agreed to by the Ministry and municipal leadership. DWS, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA), Department of Human Settlement, and the National Treasury allocate water and sanitation infrastructure grants worth more than 20 billion rands to municipalities per annum and provide technical and engineering support and assistance, capacity building and training and financial management advice and support.

According to Mahlobo, another worrying issue is the issue of bylaws where people are washing their tiles in their homes and irrigating with water coming from the tab and that is regarded as unwise water use and that it must stop.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo also highlighted several key water sector projects that are currently in implementation. These projects aim to address water shortages and improve access to water in various regions across the country. The R40 billion phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP2) is one of the major projects that is currently in progress. This project is aimed at delivering approximately 470 million m3 per annum in addition to the 780 million m3 per year which the IVRS currently receives from LHWP1 and will increase the availability of raw water for Gauteng and surrounding areas, which have been experiencing water shortages.

Another project is the R26 billion uMkhomazi Water Project in KwaZulu Natal. This project was facing an affordability deadlock, but Deputy Minister Mahlobo announced that it had been resolved, and the project is now moving forward. The R4 billion phase 2A of the Mokolo Crocodile Water Augment Project (MCWAP) in the North West and Limpopo has also been completed, with funding being raised for phase 2.

In addition to these projects, Deputy Minister Mahlobo also highlighted the R12 billion Olifants River Water Resource Development project in Limpopo, the R10 billion Vaal Gamagara project in the Northern Cape, the R8 Billion Mzimvubu Water Project in the Eastern Cape, the R0.5 billion Groot Letaba Water Augment Project in Limpopo, the R1.2 billion Berg River Voelvlei Augmentation scheme in the Western Cape, and the R4 billion raising of Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape. All of these projects are aimed at diversifying the water resource mix to ensure water security for South Africa.

Mahlobo also assured the audience that South Africa will not run water dry by 2030 but there will be challenges if there is no change in the way of doing things.

In conclusion, Mahlobo's call to diversify the water resource mix and implement water conservation measures underscores the critical need for proactive steps to ensure water security in South Africa.

