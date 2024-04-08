Western Cape Education on Cape Winelands, Overberg and Helderberg schools closed on Monday, 8 April 2024 as result of severe storm warnings for these areas

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts, as well as the Helderberg basin area, will be closed on Monday, 8 April 2024, as a result of the severe storm warnings for these areas.

The list of schools is attached, and schools are being informed this afternoon. The closure will be in effect only for Monday, 8 April 2024, at this stage.

The schools affected will communicate to parents in this regard.

We may also close selected schools on an ad hoc basis if damage to a school building requires this.

Our default position is always to keep schools open but are mindful of the severity of the warnings in place, including a level 9 warning for the Overberg and southern Cape Winelands.

We have not taken the decision to close these schools lightly: we have done so out of an abundance of caution to protect our learners and school staff. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

So far, we have already received reports from a number of schools that have been damaged by high winds, and our infrastructure team is currently assessing the damage.

We will reevaluate the weather tomorrow to determine whether any closures are necessary on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

