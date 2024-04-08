President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate, 9 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 09 April 2024, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony in Pretoria.



Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries:

1. The Republic of Rwanda;

2. The Swiss Confederation;

3. The Federation of Malaysia;

4. The Republic of Italy;

5. Mongolia;

6. The United Republic of Tanzania;

7. The State of Kuwait;

8. The Republic of Belarus;

9. The Dominican Republic;

10. The Republic of Korea;

11. The Republic of Kenya;

12. New Zealand;

13. The Islamic Republic of Iran;

14. The Republic of Suriname

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:



Date: Tuesday, 09 April 2024

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Time: 13h00

Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu@presidency.gov.za cc hlobisile@presidency.gov.za



Media inquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za