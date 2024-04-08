President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate, 9 Apr
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 09 April 2024, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony in Pretoria.
Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.
President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries:
1. The Republic of Rwanda;
2. The Swiss Confederation;
3. The Federation of Malaysia;
4. The Republic of Italy;
5. Mongolia;
6. The United Republic of Tanzania;
7. The State of Kuwait;
8. The Republic of Belarus;
9. The Dominican Republic;
10. The Republic of Korea;
11. The Republic of Kenya;
12. New Zealand;
13. The Islamic Republic of Iran;
14. The Republic of Suriname
