President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate, 9 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 09 April 2024, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony in Pretoria.
 
Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries: 

1. The Republic of Rwanda; 
2. The Swiss Confederation;
3. The Federation of Malaysia;
4. The Republic of Italy; 
5. Mongolia; 
6. The United Republic of Tanzania; 
7. The State of Kuwait; 
8. The Republic of Belarus;
9. The Dominican Republic;
10. The Republic of Korea;
11. The Republic of Kenya; 
12. New Zealand;
13. The Islamic Republic of Iran; 
14. The Republic of Suriname

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:
 
Date: Tuesday, 09 April 2024
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria
Time: 13h00

Media RSVPs can be directed to Makungu@presidency.gov.za cc hlobisile@presidency.gov.za
 
Media inquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

