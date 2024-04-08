Premier Alan Winde updates public on proactive measures Western Cape Government is taking to mitigate possible impact of severe weather system

Premier Alan Winde, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, and Colin Deiner, Head of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) today gave an update on preparations undertaken by the Western Cape Government (WCG) and stakeholders to manage the impact of a severe weather system that has already affected parts of the province. Strong winds have already pummeled various areas, fueling fires particularly in the Cape Winelands – most of which have been contained.

“Our message to residents and visitors to the province is that we know that there is severe weather already impacting us. We have mobilised all of our resources to be on standby to respond where needed and we appeal to you to not take unnecessary risks and listen to the instructions of law enforcement and traffic authorities. Please cooperate and work with us. We also know that inclement weather always impacts the vulnerable in our communities and we are mobilising resources to support them too. As always, our frontline services and disaster management teams are out and responding – thank you for all you have done so far and will do during the storm and in its aftermath,” said Premier Winde.

A level 9 weather warning has been issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for the southern parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts. An intense cut-off low system is moving in over parts of these regions, bringing with it intense downpours and wind.

The Premier chaired a special provincial Cabinet meeting following a briefing from the SAWS, numerous municipalities and other stakeholders on their preparedness.

A decision has been taken to close all Western Cape Education Department (WCED) schools in the Cape Winelands district, Overberg and Helderberg basin on Monday, 8 April as a precaution. The affected schools will communicate with the parents of their learners with regards to closures. Schools in other areas could be closed, but this will be on a case-by-case basis following the relevant approvals from the WCED as per protocols. Independent schools and ECD centres are also urged to follow the department’s lead. “This was not an easy decision, as we always want our children in schools learning, but given the severity of the weather system and advice from authorities, schools in these regions will be closed on Monday, 8 April,” said Premier Alan Winde.

Some healthcare facilities sustained wind damage but will remain operational.

Roads are also being affected. The R44 Clarence Drive has been closed between Gordons Bay and Rooi-Els along with the Huguenot Tunnel and Chapman’s Peak. For a full update on the latest road closures, please visit: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/severe-weather-alert…;

All disaster management and emergency services have been put on high alert. “The top priority at this stage is protecting lives followed by critical infrastructure and property,” stressed Premier Winde. He appealed to all residents to exercise vigilance and caution, emphasising, “Please do not take any unnecessary risks.”

All our departments are involved in the overall response. Emergency numbers for the districts and City of Cape Town are as follows:

Cape Winelands: 021-886-9244 / 021-8874446

Garden Route: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023-449-8000

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Overberg: 028 4251690

City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 021 480 7700 and - 080-911-4357 (City of Cape Town Disaster Management Centre)

For information and latest updates about the impact of the storm on the Western Cape please:

⁃ call the Western Cape Government’s call centre on 0860 142 142 (operational 24/7 till further notice)

⁃ visit the Western Cape Government’s website: www.westerncape.gov.za

⁃ visit the dedicated webpage: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/severe-weather-alert…



To view a recording of today’s briefing visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOxPeTDr6Sg





