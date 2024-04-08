Submit Release
Minister Zizi Kodwa invites media to Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series celebration, 12 Apr

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Zizi Kodwa, invites members of the media to the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series in honour of Dr Abdullah Ibrahim. This celebration takes place at the Cape Town City Hall on Friday, 12 April 2024.
 
This will be the seventh edition of the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, a Department of Sport, Arts and Culture initiative which recognises and acclaims South Africa’s living legends in the creative and cultural sectors.
 
Previous honourees in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series are Dr Pitika Ntuli, Dr James Matthews, Dr John Kani, Dr Madala Kunene and the late Dr Madosini Mpahleni and Dr Peter Magubane.
 
In a nearly 70-year career, Dr Ibrahim has consistently elevated South African music and jazz with his fusion of classic jazz and uniquely South African influences. Dr Ibrahim used his music as a tool in the liberation struggle against apartheid. His music has also been one of those defining sounds which give expression to democratic South Africa’s diversity.
 
Dr Ibrahim is a living legend. The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture proudly leads Government’s acclaim of Dr Ibrahim in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Series.
 
Details of the seventh Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series are as follows:
 
Date: Friday, 12 April 2024
 
Part 1: Reception
Time: 17h00 for 17h30
Venue: Cape Town City Hall
 
Part 2: Musical Concert
Time: 20h00 for 20h30
Venue: Cape Town City Hall
 
To RSVP, members of the media should contact Mr Madimetja Moleba on MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za or +27 (0)66 301 4675.
 
For media enquiries:
Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003
 
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

