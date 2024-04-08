EU: ‘Good public health is the very foundation of strong economies and societies around the world’

On 7 April, World Health Day, the European Union celebrated under the slogan “My Health My Right”.

This year’s theme emphasises “that access to quality health care is a fundamental right.

This is the core principle that has shaped the strong European Health Union we have been building since 2020,” said Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

She added that “these actions cannot be limited to the EU’s borders”.

The Commissioner noted that the EU is investing €4.4 billion to boost health in partner countries up to 2027 through the EU’s Global Health Strategy, to deliver better health for people worldwide, advance universal health coverage, and support the work towards a stronger global health architecture.

“Good public health for every citizen is the very foundation of strong economies and societies around the world,” Stella Kyriakides said.

