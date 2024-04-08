Global MRI Coils Market Size (USD 1.06 billion by 2031): Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Global MRI Coils Market Size

Growth of the market size is majorly driven by rise in number the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, technological advancement in healthcare sector

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title MRI Coils Market Size was Valued at USD 525.6 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and technological advancements in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the global MRI coils market. However, most of the radiotherapy and MRI diagnostic cases were either postponed or delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬

• Canon Inc.

• SCANMED LLC

• ESAOTE SPA

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MONTERIS MEDICAL

• AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

• MR INSTRUMENTS INC

• RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL

• SIEMENS AG

𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type, the radiofrequency coil segment held more than three-fourths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The gradient coils segment is also analyzed in the study.

By Application, the neuro and spine segment garnered around one-third of the total MRI coils market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cardiovascular segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

By End-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly four-fifths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global MRI coils market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

