Global MRI Coils Market Size (USD 1.06 billion by 2031): Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Global MRI Coils Market Size

Growth of the market size is majorly driven by rise in number the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, technological advancement in healthcare sector

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title MRI Coils Market Size was Valued at USD 525.6 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and technological advancements in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the global MRI coils market. However, most of the radiotherapy and MRI diagnostic cases were either postponed or delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15208

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐‘๐ˆ ๐‚๐จ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ

โ€ข Canon Inc.

โ€ข SCANMED LLC

โ€ข ESAOTE SPA

โ€ข General Electric Company

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.

โ€ข MONTERIS MEDICAL

โ€ข AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

โ€ข MR INSTRUMENTS INC

โ€ข RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL

โ€ข SIEMENS AG

๐Œ๐‘๐ˆ ๐‚๐จ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

By Type, the radiofrequency coil segment held more than three-fourths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The gradient coils segment is also analyzed in the study.

By Application, the neuro and spine segment garnered around one-third of the total MRI coils market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cardiovascular segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

By End-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly four-fifths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global MRI coils market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lionโ€™s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15208

๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž:

โ€ข Enhance your strategic decision making

โ€ข Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

โ€ข Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

โ€ข Increase your industry knowledge

โ€ข Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

โ€ข Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

โ€ข Build your technical insight

โ€ข Illustrate trends to exploit

โ€ข Strengthen your analysis of competitors

โ€ข Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

โ€ข Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.