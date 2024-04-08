Impactful Factors: Understanding the Shoulder Fixed Weapons Market Landscape 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Shoulder Fixed Weapons Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoulder fixed weapons are classified as anti-tank or anti-aircraft that use a launcher to fire the warhead at the target. The projectile fired includes guided and un-guided missiles & grenades. Few other missile systems require high operational expertise, but shoulder fired weapons are small enough and can be easily operated and handled by a single person with least requirement of training.

The global shoulder fixed weapon market is driven by the need for new-generation anti-tank weapons, increase in demand for lightweight guided weapons, and indigenization of weapons. However, the market is restrained by system requirements and design constraints, transfer of technology, and restriction on sale, and long-range weapon system. Need for weapons to fight terrorism and growth in demand for shoulder fired weapons in emerging nations provide opportunities for the market.

The global shoulder fixed weapon market is segmented into range, component, technology, and region. Range covered in this study include short-range, medium-range, and long-range. The component segment includes launcher and ammunition. Based on technology, the market is classified into guided and un-guided weapons. The regions analyzed in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global shoulder fixed weapon market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market is provided to determine the market potential.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

JSC RPC KBM, Bazalt, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Denel SOC Ltd., Raytheon Company, ROKETSAN A.S., MBDA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group