EU and international partners launch Minerals Security Partnership Forum – Ukraine included 

On 5 April, the EU, the US, and other Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) partners, joined by Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Namibia, and Uzbekistan, announced the launch of the Minerals Security Partnership Forum (or “MSP Forum”). 

The Forum will serve as a new platform for cooperation in the area of critical raw materials (CRMs) vital for the global green and digital transitions. Itl brings together resource-rich countries and countries with high demand for these resources.

The MSP Forum will support the implementation of sustainable critical minerals projects and a policy dialogue that will identify policies for boosting sustainable production and local capacities, facilitate regulatory cooperation to foster fair competition, transparency and predictability, and promote high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in CRM supply chains.

The MSP Forum builds on the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Package adopted in March 2023, which emphasised the need for more diverse and more sustainable CRM supply chains through new, mutually supportive international partnerships, such as the CRM Club. The MSP currently has 15 partners (Australia, Canada, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the US and the EU).

CRMs are indispensable for a wide set of technologies needed for EU strategic sectors such as the net-zero industry, digital, space and defence.

