L-Lysine Monohydrochloride Market Size 2023 to 2032.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled "L-Lysine Monohydrochloride Market By End-Use Industry (Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global L-lysine monohydrochloride industry generated $1.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

L-Lysine monohydrochloride, commonly referred to as lysine HCl, is an essential amino acid mainly found in animal products. It is extensively used in various industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, and animal nutrition.

Prime determinants of growth:

The growth of the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market is driven by the expanding animal feed industry and increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers. However, the market may face challenges due to price volatility of raw materials. Nonetheless, the rising demand for plant-based and vegan supplements presents promising growth opportunities in the coming years.

L-Lysine monohydrochloride is utilized as a feed additive to enhance the protein content and amino acid profile of animal diets, leading to improved growth rates and feed conversion ratios.

Key Report Highlights:

The report extensively reviews over 6,765 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other relevant documents of major industry participants, along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites to generate valuable industry insights.

Coverage spans across more than 20 countries, analyzing each country's segment in terms of value and volume during the forecast period 2018-2032.

Key players analyzed in the report include Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., RX Chemicals, Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL, Haihang Industry, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Central Drug House, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

The pharmaceutical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

In terms of end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market revenue. It is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. L-Lysine monohydrochloride is widely used in pharmaceuticals due to its beneficial properties and potential health effects. It is commonly used as a dietary supplement to manage and prevent cold sores caused by the herpes simplex virus.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market revenue. It is expected to maintain its dominance, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032. The market in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by factors such as population growth, increased meat consumption, and the growing demand for enhanced nutritional value in food products.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market include FOODCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, HAIHANG INDUSTRY, JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL, CENTRAL DRUG HOUSE, ALPSPURE LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD., RX CHEMICALS, SISCO RESEARCH LABORATORIES PVT. LTD., TORONTO RESEARCH CHEMICALS INC., LOBA CHEMIE PVT. LTD., and TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. These players have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions.

