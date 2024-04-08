PRESS RELEASE

OMass Therapeutics expands Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of Sarah Teichmann

Oxford, United Kingdom – 8th April 2024 – OMass Therapeutics (‘OMass’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company identifying medicines against highly validated target ecosystems such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes, today announces the appointment of Sarah Teichmann PhD, FMedSci, FRS to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), effective immediately.

Dr. Teichmann has over 25 years of experience and is the incumbent Chair in Stem Cell Medicine at the University of Cambridge and Vice President of Translational Research at GSK. Previously, she was the Head of the Cellular Genetics programme at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and a group leader at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, where she developed and applied cell atlas technologies to decipher human tissue architecture, with a particular focus on how cellular diversity is generated in the immune system and through development. During this time, she also collaborated with OMass’ co-founder, Professor Dame Carol Robinson, on unraveling the in vivo and in vitro assembly of soluble protein complexes.

Dr. Teichmann holds a PhD from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Trinity College, Cambridge, UK and was a Beit Memorial Fellow at University College London. A fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and of the Royal Society, Sarah’s work has been recognised by numerous awards, including the EMBO Gold Medal, Genetics Society Mary Lyons Award, Biochemical Society GlaxoSmithKline Award, the FEBS|EMBO Women in Science Award, Lister Prize amongst others.

She is also a co-founder and co-leader of the International Human Cell Atlas consortium and co-directs the CIFAR MacMillan Multiscale Human research programme.

As a SAB member, Dr. Teichmann will help guide the scientific strategy to enable the continued development of OMass’ drug discovery platform, OdyssION™, and ultimately deliver OMass’ mission of improving the lives of patients living with orphan or immunological diseases through the development of novel, differentiated small molecules against hard to drug targets.

Ali Jazayeri, Chief Scientific Officer at OMass Therapeutics, commented: “I look forward to working with Sarah. Her deep expertise in understanding protein interactions specially in the context of the immune system and broad interest in novel technology development will be invaluable to OMass as we continue to develop medicines against hard-to-drug targets utilizing our drug discovery platform, OdyssION™.”

Carol Robinson, Chair of Scientific Advisory Board at OMass Therapeutics, highlighted: “I am very excited by Sarah’s addition to our SAB. Our previous long-standing collaboration on the assembly of soluble protein complexes demonstrates how her skillset can be complementary to our native mass spectrometry approach and can contribute to further developing our drug discovery platform.”

Sarah Teichmann, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of OMass Therapeutics, added: “I am thrilled to be joining OMass Therapeutics’ SAB. I look forward to working with the leadership team and fellow advisors to continue to develop OMass’ drug discovery platform in the pursuit of new treatments for patients living with orphan or immunological diseases.”

About OMass Therapeutics

OMass Therapeutics is a biotechnology company discovering medicines against highly- validated target ecosystems, such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes. The company’s unique OdyssION™ technology platform comprises novel biochemistry techniques, next-generation native mass spectrometry, and custom chemistry. This allows OMass to interrogate not just the target, but also the interaction of the target with its native ecosystem, separate from the confounding complexity of the cell. The result is cell-system fidelity with cell-free precision. OMass is advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics in rare diseases and immunological conditions, that target solute carriers, complex-bound proteins, and GPCRs.

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, OMass has raised over $160M (£129M) from a top-tier international investor syndicate, including Syncona, Oxford Science Enterprises, GV, Northpond Ventures, Sanofi Ventures and British Patient Capital.

To learn more, please visit www.omass.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.