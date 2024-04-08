Submit Release
Weekly Digest of Public Sector Tenders Week 14 (April 2-8, 2024)

JTPP Helpdesk's Weekly Digest of Public Sector Tenders is a selection of tenders found on the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) website and a number of other Japanese government procurement information websites. The Digest contains further details that are not easily found without extensive Japanese language knowledge. In many cases, it will give you access to detailed specifications of the products a particular government organisation requires.

The information gathered is then listed in an Excel-file which is easy to search and filter and provides direct links to further details and government organisations.  The Excel is available to subscribers only. For the PDF version of the Weekly Digest of Public Sector Tenders click the link below.

