Navigation Satellite Market Set to Surpass $550 Billion by 2031, Showing a Strong 9.5% CAGR Growth from 2021-2031

Navigation Satellite Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “The Market Size Of Navigation Satellite Industry," The navigation satellite market was valued at $225.30 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $552.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global navigation satellite market in 2031. The adoption of navigation satellite system is expected to increase in countries such as India, China, Japan, and others, owing to rise in development of cost-effective navigation satellite system, and high investment in defense, retail, military, and public transportation sectors. The market is driven by rise in commercial applications, increase in adoption of mobile devices; and greater need for high speed internet services.

The growth of the global navigation satellite market share is propelling due to increase in the adoption of autonomous vehicles for several applications and growth in dependence on location-based services. However, cyber-attacks impacting navigation satellite systems, and inaccuracy in GNSS data are the factors that hamper the growth of the GNSS market. Furthermore, fusion of 5G and GNSS is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The navigation satellite industry is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into global constellations, regional constellations, and satellite-based augmentations. By component, it is classified into devices and services. By services, it is further bifurcated into added-value services and augmentation services. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into consumer and health solutions, road & automotive, and others.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the navigation satellite market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales.

However, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) has been used for quarantine monitoring and enforcement, where it is utilized to set up a virtual perimeter for those people who are in self-quarantine through a process known as geofencing. For instance, in South Korea, government made it mandatory for anyone entering the country to download “Self-Quarantine Safety Protection Application” for their 14-day self-quarantine.

GNSS-based applications have also been used to support precautionary measures. Location measures gained through use of GNSS have helped identify, map, and tag congested places & locations where individuals who have tested positive or have recently travelled. This data enabled the authorities to provide information about the places which need to be avoided.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By component, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By type, the satellite-based augmentation systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Hemisphere GNSS, Furuno Electric, Garmin Ltd, Qualcomm Inc, Trimble Inc., Navtech GPS, SkyTraq Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Laird Plc, Hexagon, L3 Harris Corporation, Texas Instruments, Broadcom Inc., Topcon Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp.