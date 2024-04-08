MPI proposes policies on developing IPs and EZs

VIETNAM, April 8 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has proposed six sets of policies to promote the development of industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs).

The proposal falls under the draft of a new law, provisionally called the law on industrial park and economic zone.

Deputy Minister Đỗ Thành Trung said the policies, categorised into six groups, target industrial growth and align with global trends such as green and digital economies.

The MPI is in the process of completing the law draft, including the six policy groups, to create conditions for building large IPs, meeting the requirements of supply chain development and green and digital economic development as current directions.

First is the group of policies to support projects enhancing inter-sectoral linkages inner IPs and EZs. Việt Nam has implemented a number of projects like this in some areas, but not on a large scale.

The second policy group focuses on supports for specialised IPs, including those dedicated to supporting industries, high-tech manufacturing, eco-friendly practices, and specialised technologies. These parks have specific characteristics and more superior policies. Therefore, it is necessary to have criteria and regulations to select secondary investments in these IPs to ensure the targeted development of them.

The ministry has also proposed developing modern and smart IPs to attract investment in new sectors like digital economy, green technology, semiconductor manufacturing, materials industry, creativity, innovation and renewable energy.

There is also a policy group on developing integrated urbans, aiming to create urban areas for IPs. Accordingly, these are IPs associated with development of urban areas and services. Of which, the industry is the main goal, both creating jobs and promoting industrialisation and modernisation.

The urban areas and services provide both value-added services and living places for experts and workers, creating public services for the residential community and the businesses in these IPs, Trung said.

In addition, the ministry also has proposals for additional preferential policies and regulations relating to taxes, fees, financial policies and capital, especially for businesses operating in specialised IPs. Those are expected to encourage businesses to invest and develop the IPs.

Finally, the ministry aims to streamline administrative procedures to create a more favourable business environment for investors. — VNS