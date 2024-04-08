STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PRIORITIZING WORKERS' WELL-BEING AMID SCORCHING HEAT

I appreciate the flexibility provided by DOLE Advisory No. 17-2022 which may apply especially to some workers who have comorbidities. The scorching heat may pose a risk to their health and safety at work.

We must ensure that the workers are not unfairly burdened. We cannot overlook the financial strain this places on workers. Under the DOLE policy, allowing employees to utilize their accrued leave credits is a step in the right direction. But we must likewise consider those who no longer have sufficient leave balances and in this situation, I urge employers to exercise compassion and understanding during extreme weather conditions.

I call upon employers to go beyond the minimum requirements outlined in DOLE Advisory No. 17-2022. Mahalaga na bigyan ng pagkilala at pagpapahalaga ang dedikasyon ng mga manggagawang nagtatrabaho sa gitna ng matinding init.

Providing additional incentives or benefits to those who brave the heat to keep our economy running during weather disturbances is fair and shows our commitment to their well-being.