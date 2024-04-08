Submit Release
Poe on Araw ng Kagitingan

PHILIPPINES, April 8
April 8, 2024

We are one with our people in commemorating the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan and in observing the Philippine Veterans Week.

The unparalleled valor and gallantry displayed by our war veterans against expansionist ambitions have kept the Philippine flag flying supreme over our land and waters.

We owe it to our veterans and their families to ensure that they receive the care and support they need.

We have backed the passage of a law last year increasing the pension of veterans with disability due to sickness, disease, wounds or injuries sustained in the line of duty.

We are committed to push for more legislation that will advance their welfare.

May the heroism and courage of our veterans live on in every Filipino, especially those at the forefront of defending our territory and sovereignty against present threats.

