Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Visits Solomon Islands

From April 3 to 6, 2024, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo visited Solomon Islands, and met with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands Collin Beck. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Solomon Islands relations, China-Pacific Island Countries relations, and other issues of mutual interest and concern. During the visit, Special Envoy Qian Bo also made a special trip to Malaita Province, where he met with Premier Martin Fini, attended the ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing the sister-province relationship between Jiangsu Province and Malaita Province and the handover of materials, and visited teachers and students at the largest community school in the local area.