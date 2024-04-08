Submit Release
News Search

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,613 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Visits Solomon Islands

From April 3 to 6, 2024, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo visited Solomon Islands, and met with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands Collin Beck. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Solomon Islands relations, China-Pacific Island Countries relations, and other issues of mutual interest and concern. During the visit, Special Envoy Qian Bo also made a special trip to Malaita Province, where he met with Premier Martin Fini, attended the ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing the sister-province relationship between Jiangsu Province and Malaita Province and the handover of materials, and visited teachers and students at the largest community school in the local area.

You just read:

Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Visits Solomon Islands

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more