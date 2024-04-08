Glycotope to present platform approach for development of anti-GlycoTarget antibodies at 2024 AACR Meeting



Berlin, Germany, 08 April, 2024 – Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary platform technology to developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announces that it will present its platform approach and GlycoTarget database in a poster presentation at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting, being held in San Diego, California, United States, between 05-10 April 2024.

Patrik Kehler, Chief Scientific Officer of Glycotope GmbH commented: “At Glycotope, we have established a standardized process for the data collection and prioritization of potential protein/carbohydrate combined glycoepitopes (GlycoTargets). We look forward to attending AACR to present our workflow and corresponding database to leading cancer research experts, illustrating how this information is subsequently used for the targeted discovery of antibodies that bind to our GlycoTargets, offering increased tumor-specificity compared to simple protein targets.”

Poster details are as follows:

Abstract: Download here

Title: Platform approach to develop antibodies specifically recognizing cancer-associated glycoforms

Abstract Number: 5896 Link

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 09, 2023 1:30 PM – 05:00 PM PDT

Location: Poster Section 25, Poster Board Number 10

Contact Information:

Glycotope GmbH

Dr. Patrik Kehler (CSO)

Phone: +49 30 9489 2600

Email: contact@glycotope.com

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glycoepitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 200 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.

Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable for development in an array of different modes of action including naked antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or fusion-proteins.