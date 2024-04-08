Vitiligo Treatment Market Updates : Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, and Industry Trends 2021-2031

Vitiligo Treatment Market - Infographics- AMR

The vitiligo treatment market size is estimated to reach $625.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Vitiligo treatment market trends which drive the growth of the market include, increase in prevalence of vitiligo and rise in demand for advanced & effective treatments for vitiligo conditions. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vitiligo treatment market was estimated at $410.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $625.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global vitiligo treatment market has been thoroughly examined based on consulting type, distribution channel, drug class type, and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of these segments and their sub-segments through both tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market players can leverage this breakdown to formulate strategies focusing on segments that generate the highest revenue and exhibit the fastest growth, as outlined in the report.

In terms of type, the non-segmental segment accounted for approximately 90% of the total market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031. Furthermore, this segment is anticipated to register the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. Additionally, the report delves into the analysis of the segmental segment.

Regarding distribution channels, drug stores and retail pharmacies captured nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and are expected to remain dominant through 2031. Conversely, the online providers segment is poised to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The report also examines the hospital pharmacies segment in detail.

In terms of drug class type, the corticosteroids segment commanded over two-thirds of the global vitiligo treatment market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of 2031. Additionally, this segment is projected to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The study also evaluates the calcineurin inhibitor segment comprehensively.

Regarding regional analysis, North America contributed nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is predicted to continue holding the largest share by 2031. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also encompasses analyses of Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Mayers Squibb (Celegen)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb Inc.)

Dermavant Science Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Incyte Corporation

Merck kGaA

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Viatirs Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

• Based on drug class type, the corticosteroids segment dominated the vitiligo treatment market size in 2021.

• On the basis of type, non-segmental segment dominated the market in 2021.

• By distribution channel, drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2021.

• Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

