Te Ipukarea Society Leads Sustainable Tourism Efforts to Preserve Paradise in the Cook Islands

Standing as a beacon of environmental stewardship in the Cook Islands, Te Ipukarea Society (TIS) a Non Government Environmental Organisation (NGO) is devoted to safeguarding the cherished beauty of Ipukarea for posterity. Founded on the principle of custodianship, TIS recognises the land and marine resources as a loan from the future, entrusted to maintain in good condition.

Guiding the endeavours of TIS is their most appointed Director Alanna Matamaru Smith, a young Cook Islander whose has grown into her NGO role of promoting and advocating for the Society’s vision and mission for over eight years. Alanna’s leadership encompasses a diverse array of responsibilities, from grant writing to project implementation, social media management, communication strategies, and fostering community engagement in various environmental initiatives.

Among the pressing challenges facing the Cook Islands is the escalating issue of waste management, posing a threat to the island paradise. With only one landfill on the capital nearing capacity, and approximately 160,000 annual visitors, the strain on the delicate ecosystem is profound, exacerbated by the prevalence of single-use plastics.

In response to this challenge, TIS has worked closely with schools to educate students on the impacts of single use plastics as well as some simple local solutions to minimising plastic waste entering our landfill. From a Top-Down approach TIS are currently working alongside Government working towards National plans that aim to reduce the amount of plastics created from the food and beverage sector and beyond. Annual World Ocean’s Day Beach clean up events have also taken place over the years in partnership with Muri Environmental Care Group. Waste Audits post beach clean up make for informative results highlighting whether collected waste has increased or reduced as well as what categories of waste were most collected.

Additional projects created to address the urgent need for waste management solutions, includes TIS ‘Rent a Plate’ portable dishwashing station used at Night Markets and outdoor Festival events. Rent a Plate encourages foodies use reusable plates, bowls and cutlery through a gold coin donation. Used plates and cutlery are then returned and washed by fundraising groups at the Rent a Plate dishwashing station, drastically cutting down cutlery waste generated at food vendor sites.

TIS has cultivated partnerships within the tourism sector to educate and empower visitors on responsible consumption. By advocating for reusable water bottles and promoting ‘Bring Your Own’ practices at local markets i.e brining your own containers to serve food. The Society endeavours to instill a culture of sustainability whilst visitors are on holiday.

Beyond awareness campaigns, TIS is committed to tangible action, developing the Interim Waste Management Strategy and facilitating the initial Tourism Accreditation Scheme. This scheme promotes environmental guidelines for tourism-accredited properties and offers environmental awareness courses.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, TIS strives to “build back better” by embracing regenerative tourism principles and providing opportunities for visitors to actively contribute to conservation efforts, fostering a deeper connection with nature.

While tourism remains pivotal to the Cook Islands’ economy, its sustainability hinges on striking a balance between economic prosperity and environmental preservation. TIS supports green tourism initiatives, particularly opportunities where visitors can give back to the environment through stream riparian programmes initiated by Muri Environment Care.

With unwavering support from the community and tourism partners, TIS remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Cook Islands’ paradise for future generations.

Source: Alanna Smith, Director – Te Ipukarea Society

Photo Credit: Te Ipukarea Society

