Smart Transportation Market to Surge to $251.0 Billion by 2030 at 10.2% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Smart Transportation Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Transportation Market," The smart transportation industry was valued at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart transportation refers to the integrated application of the latest technologies and management strategies that aim to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport & traffic management systems. Smart transportation facilitates a smarter transport network, by giving real-time information about vehicle performance & traffic congestion problems to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. It comprises of several technologies, such as car navigation, traffic signal control systems, automatic number plate recognition, and speed cameras. For instance, in 2019, Cubic Corporation updated its Trafficware’s ATMS with the newest version of its industry-leading transportation management system, ATMS 2.9, to provide additional metadata for the intersection layout, available via the connected vehicle module as well as through TidalWave, a live streaming traffic information service powered by intelligent edge analytics.

Factors influencing the growth of the market:

The global smart transportation market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as growth in demand for efficient transportation networks, promotion and development of green fuel, time efficiency, and smooth flow of traffic. However, huge database requirements for road networks and high capital investment restrain the market expansion to some extent. Nevertheless, the arrival of parking management systems and investment in advanced ideas for smart cities will offer remunerative growth opportunities.

The airways segment to witness fastest growth by 2030

By vehicle type, the airways segment would experience the fastest growth with 11.2% throughout the forecast timeframe. The huge expansion of the aviation sector drives the growth of the segment. The roadways segment, on the other hand, gained the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall market revenue, owing to the increasing proliferation of automobile fleets across the world.

The traffic management system segment held the lion's share

By solution, the traffic management system segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global smart transportation market. This is due to rapid urbanization and development of smart cities and smart traffic systems. However, the parking management & guidance system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, owing to innovative technologies that improve access control & payment automation, rise in demand for electronic cashless payment, and improve collaboration between parking and transportation.

Europe, followed by North America, to be the highest revenue contributor during the forecast period

As per the regional analysis in the report, Europe region contributed to the highest revenue of around one-third of the global smart transportation market share in 2020. The development of smart infrastructure and smart cities across the region propels the growth of the North America market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to technological advancements and rise in production and sales of automobiles across the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

TomTom International BV.

Siemens

Thales Group

Iteris, Inc.

MSR-Traffic GmbH

Cubic Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alstom

Accenture

