Rutland Barracks - : First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4002077
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/06/24 @ 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Lane, Pawlet, Vermont
VIOLATION: T13 VSA 1042: Domestic Assault
T13 VSA 1043: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
T13 VSA 2407: Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree
T13 VSA 1031: Interference with access to emergency services
T13 VSA 1047: Offense committed within the presence of a child
T13 VSA 1048: Removal of firearms
T13 VSA 1025: Recklessly endangering another person
ACCUSED: Michael Fiducia
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/06/24, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a domestic disturbance that occurred on 04/05/24, in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Michael Fiducia (37) of Pawlet, Vermont caused fear of bodily injury to a household member. On 04/07/24 the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Fuducia’s residence where he was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.
After processing, Fidcuia was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail. Fiducia is scheduled to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 04/08/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.