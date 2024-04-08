Rutland Barracks - : First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4002077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/06/24 @ 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Lane, Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: T13 VSA 1042: Domestic Assault

T13 VSA 1043: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

T13 VSA 2407: Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree

T13 VSA 1031: Interference with access to emergency services

T13 VSA 1047: Offense committed within the presence of a child

T13 VSA 1048: Removal of firearms

T13 VSA 1025: Recklessly endangering another person

ACCUSED: Michael Fiducia

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/06/24, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a domestic disturbance that occurred on 04/05/24, in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Michael Fiducia (37) of Pawlet, Vermont caused fear of bodily injury to a household member. On 04/07/24 the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant on Fuducia’s residence where he was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.

After processing, Fidcuia was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail. Fiducia is scheduled to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 04/08/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.