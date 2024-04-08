Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Bristol Myers Squibb Company are Key Players in the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market," The sickle cell disease treatment market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report conducts a thorough examination of top segments, evolving market trends, value chains, key investment areas, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. Serving as a vital and informative resource, it aids leading market players, investors, newcomers, and stakeholders in crafting fresh strategies for the future and implementing measures to fortify their market standing.

The global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented based on drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

In terms of drug type, the hydroxyurea segment dominated the market in 2021, representing over three-fifths of the market share. Nevertheless, the adakveo segment is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Regarding type, the sickle cell anemia segment led the market in 2021, capturing more than half of the market share. Furthermore, this segment is anticipated to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, encompassing approximately four-fifths of the market. However, the parenteral segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The analysis of the global sickle cell disease treatment market spans across various regions including North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America dominated the market in 2021, holding approximately two-fifths of the market share. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

• Based on drug type, the hydroxyurea segment held largest share in the global sickle cell disease treatment industry in 2021.

• On the basis of type, the sickle cell anemia segment held largest market share in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on route of administration, oral segment dominated the market in 2021. However, parenteral segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, North America held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

Medunic USA, Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Vifor Pharma

The report scrutinizes the key players operating in the global sickle cell disease treatment market. These players have implemented diverse strategies including new product introductions, expansions, partnerships, and other initiatives to enhance their market presence and fortify their standing within the industry. It serves as a valuable resource for evaluating the business performance, operational segments, product portfolio, and advancements of each market player.