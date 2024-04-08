Exploring Flow Diverters Market : to Grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031; Claims AMR

Flow Diverters Market

The global Flow Diverters Market is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global flow diverters market based on type, application, end user, and region. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Flow Diverters Market generated $251.50 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, and competitive landscape. This report provides detailed information to assist market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in determining strategies to continue growth and attain competitive edge in the market.

In 2021, the pipeline embolization device segment dominated with over one-third of the total share by type and is anticipated to maintain this leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this particular segment is projected to demonstrate the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report additionally examines other segments such as silk flow diverter, surpass flow diverter, flow redirection endoluminal device, and others.

Regarding end users, the hospital and clinics segment emerged as the primary contributor in 2021, capturing approximately two-thirds of the worldwide market share, and is anticipated to sustain its leading position until 2031. Furthermore, this segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% throughout the forecast period. The study also addresses the ambulatory surgical center segment.

In terms of region, North America seized the largest share in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the global flow diverters market, and is poised to maintain its supremacy until 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the swiftest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Additionally, the research scrutinizes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The research offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global flow diverters market, categorizing it by type, application, end user, and region. Each segment and sub-segment is thoroughly analyzed to identify the most lucrative and rapidly expanding sectors for market players, investors, and stakeholders. The report furnishes market size and estimations for every segment and sub-segment, empowering market players to strategize effectively for growth.

The study presents a detailed examination of the leading players in the global flow diverters market. Key players scrutinized in the research encompass Acandis, InspireMD, BALT Extrusion SA, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Microvention, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Phenox, Penumbra Inc., and Stryker Neurovascular.

The report thoroughly analyzes these key players, shedding light on various strategies like new product introductions, partnerships, expansions, and others aimed at enhancing their market penetration and fortifying their market position. It furnishes a comprehensive analysis outlining the product portfolio, operational segments, business performance, and significant developments of each market player.

Moreover, based on application, the cerebral aneurysms segment emerged as the top contributor in 2021, accounting for over three-fifths of the global flow diverters market share and is projected to sustain its revenue leadership throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to record the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also explores segments such as multiple intracranial aneurysms and others.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Acandis

InspireMD

BALT Extrusion SA

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson

Microvention

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Phenox

Penumbra Inc.

Stryker Neurovascular



