Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Sees Surge in Viewership as Streaming Wars Intensify

Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market

Rise in the adoption of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and the increase in a number of subscribers are driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free-to-air services include various channels and stations that broadcast news, entertainment, sports, and other content to the public. They are distinct from pay-TV services, which require a subscription fee.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market," The free-to-air (FTA) service market was valued at $120.28 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $337.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Free-to-air (FTA) services continue to be an approachable method for millions of viewers to view a range of media content by using a simple antenna, with or without a requirement for a Set Top Box (STB). They are available in an unencrypted format and provided by broadcasters exclusive of any subscription that is permitted by the government authorities. These TV channels are generally earned using advertisements.

They are typically available in residential and commercial areas through a range of methods, including terrestrial broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and Internet Protocol television (IPTV). Further, the convenience of FTA services in commercial and residential areas varies depending on the location. In some areas, there may be a limited number of FTA channels available or only accessibility to terrestrial FTA services, however, in other areas, there may be a wider selection of channels or accessibility to both terrestrial and satellite FTA services. Hence, FTA services are gaining significant momentum in residential and commercial applications to provide a free and easy way to watch television and radio.

Competition:

The FTA market faces competition from various sources:

• Pay-TV Services: While distinct, FTA services often compete with pay-TV providers for viewership and advertising revenue.

• Online Streaming Services: The rise of streaming platforms offering on-demand content has added another layer of competition for FTA broadcasters.

Technological Advancements:

• Transition to Digital Broadcasting: Many FTA services have transitioned from analog to digital broadcasting, offering improved picture quality and additional channels.

• Online Streaming and Apps: FTA broadcasters often have online platforms and apps to reach audiences beyond traditional TV and radio.

Challenges and Opportunities:

• Monetization: FTA broadcasters need to find innovative ways to monetize their content while keeping it free for viewers.

• Fragmentation: With the rise of online streaming and digital platforms, FTA broadcasters face the challenge of retaining and growing their audiences.

• Regulatory Changes: Changes in broadcasting regulations can impact the operations and revenue streams of FTA services.

The rise in adoption of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and the increase in number of subscribers are expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, the surge in the integration of government initiatives in digital broadcasting and FTA services fuels the growth of the free-to-air service market. However, a lack of content security and data piracy is expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, the emergence of Over-the-top (OTT) platforms with free streaming services is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the free-to-air service market size during the forecast period.

The Free-to-Air (FTA) service market can be segmented into several categories, each catering to distinct viewer preferences and demographics. One primary segmentation revolves around content genres, where FTA channels offer a diverse range of programming to appeal to different interests. This includes segments such as news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and children's content. News channels target viewers seeking current events, politics, and global affairs, providing up-to-the-minute coverage and analysis. Sports channels cater to sports enthusiasts, broadcasting live matches, tournaments, and analysis shows. Entertainment segments feature a mix of dramas, sitcoms, reality shows, and movies, appealing to audiences looking for leisure and escapism.

Depending on the device type, the cable television segment dominated the free-to-air service market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increased smart TV usage, rising internet penetration, and surging consumer demand for better television distribution infrastructure. However, the mobile TV segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the free-to-air service industry, owing to the growing utilization of smart equipment, such as smartphones and tablets, along with the rise in the availability of affordable mobile business services (or “m-services”) across diverse telecommunication carriers.

Another significant segmentation factor is language and regional content. FTA services often have channels dedicated to specific languages or regions, serving communities with culturally relevant programming. This segmentation acknowledges the diverse linguistic and cultural landscape, offering channels in languages such as English, Spanish, French, Hindi, Mandarin, and more. Regional channels focus on local news, events, and entertainment, fostering a sense of community and connection among viewers.

Demographic segmentation is also crucial in the FTA market. Channels target specific age groups, such as children's channels with animated shows and educational content for younger viewers. Likewise, channels aimed at teenagers may feature youth-centric programming, including music, teen dramas, and lifestyle content. Channels targeting adults offer a mix of news, dramas, reality shows, and documentaries tailored to the tastes and interests of this demographic.

Moreover, FTA services often segment based on viewer preferences for content delivery. Traditional broadcast channels are complemented by digital platforms and streaming services, allowing viewers to access content on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. This segmentation caters to changing viewer habits, offering convenience and flexibility in how audiences consume their favorite programs.

Region-wise, the FTA service market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to several government authorities and broadcasting agencies employing these FTA solutions to streamline media and content delivery, further contributing to the market growth within the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for cable TV and mobile TV, coupled with favorable government support to promote the use of digital television services among residential and commercial areas.

The global free-to-air services market is dominated by key players such as AMC Networks, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Eutelsat, ITV Plc, Mediaset S.p.A., ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RTL Group, and Sky Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

