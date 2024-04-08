Small Satellite Market Rising Trends and Growth Outlook by 2030 | PLANET LABS INC., THALES GROUP, THE BOEING COMPANY

Small Satellite Market

Surge in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and increase in inclination toward incorporating LEO-based services fuel the growth of the small satellite market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, and Others), Application (Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science & Exploration, Mapping & Navigation, Space Observation, and Others), and End User (Commercial, Academic, Government & Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, The global small satellite market valued $3,251.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,711.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4%

Small satellites are being used by defense organizations to deploy spy solutions for tracking and monitoring enemy and terrorist activities worldwide. By type, the small satellite market is categorized into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, and others. The minisatellite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the increase in demand for high-speed internet connectivity globally and rise in deployment of satellites by telecommunication companies to increase their reach. Increased demand in defence, homeland security, and other industries for low cost real-time monitoring services that augments national security has promoted the growth of the minisatellite segment.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and growing inclination toward adopting LEO-based services drive the growth of the small satellite market. On the other hand, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for satellite services in the commercial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐏 𝐆𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, 𝐒𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐁𝐔𝐒 𝐒.𝐀.𝐒., 𝐆𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐄, 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏

Factors such as increase in increase in demand for compact satellites, rising demand for high-resolution imaging services globally and increasing demand for LEO-based services accelerate the growth of the small satellite market. However, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles hamper the growth of the small satellite market. Conversely, increasing demand in the commercial sector for satellite services and increase in demand for satellite data are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the small satellite market.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market. The same segment is also estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in incorporation of space technology by the commercial organizations.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market, due to rise in adoption of advanced satellite services among the civil, defense, and space industries in the North American region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased investment in deploying satellite technologies in countries such as China and India.

By application, the small satellite market share has been segmented into earth observation & remote sensing, satellite communication, science & exploration, mapping & navigation, space observation, and others. In 2020, the earth observation & remote sensing segment dominated the end users segment, owing to rise in the adoption of small satellites by commercial and government space organizations for several applications such as such as urban planning, border mapping, infrastructure security, and homeland security. The adoption of small satellite by telecommunications to fully exploit the potential of the advanced space technology and deliver high-speed connectivity across the world has promoted the growth of the satellite communication small satellite market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the nanosatellite segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the satellite communication segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

