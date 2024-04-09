Sustainable Packaging Market is anticipated to reach US$472.099 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.53%
The sustainable packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% from US$303.200 billion in 2022 to US$472.099 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sustainable packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$472.099 billion by 2029.
Sustainable packaging or in other words is called green packaging due to its properties and outcomes towards nature is a form of packaging that is eco-friendly and easily recycled product that can be used for a wide variety of sectors including healthcare, food, beverage, etc. This type of packaging can help the environment over an extended period without any harm to nature. The benefits of these packaging products are they reduce carbon footprints, compress waste and protect resources over a period time.
Growing innovations in packaging using a scientific approach are the primary driving force behind sustainable packaging market growth. For instance, according to amazon Amazon-published article in November 2023, it states that amazon is using a scientific approach towards eco-friendly packaging where the company is investing in contemporary materials and innovative technologies to reduce the impact on the environment. As these ongoing efforts towards sustainable packaging compress the waste and carbon footfalls.
Sustainable packaging involves the development and utilization of packaging methods that promote long-term sustainability. Through the implementation of life cycle inventory and life cycle assessment, the aim is to optimize the use of sustainable packaging and reduce environmental impacts.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby increasing the sustainable packaging market growth. For instance, according to Nokia's published article in November 2023 as the company transformed its packaging from plastic foam and other materials to sustainable and eco-friendly packaging which is 100% recyclable for its product portfolio called “Light span Broadband Nodes”. As the company introduced and initiated the packaging model in 2022, with respective broadband nodes packaging its projected to be implemented by the end of 2023.
For instance, in March 2023 Electrolux Group manufacturers of home appliances from Switzerland launched recyclable and paper-based packaging with 70 % less ink. With this innovative product, the company aims to reduce waste and enhance the sustainable practices in their product portfolio.
The sustainable packaging market, based on packaging material is segmented into five categories namely paper, metal, plastic, glass, and others. Paper and glass is expected to account for major share of the sustainable packaging market growth. As paper and glass materials having the properties where they can be used after recycling process.
The sustainable packaging market, based on layer is segmented into three categories primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. Primary packaging is expected to account for major share of the sustainable packaging market growth. As the layers design is to reduce packaging, which needs to be plastic free and having the tendency of recyclable material.
The sustainable packaging market, based on end- user industry is segmented into four categories healthcare, food and beverages, personal care, and others. Food and beverages are expected to account for major share of the sustainable packaging market growth. Due to food and beverages are commonly consumed by millions of people who are well aware about eco-friendly benefits and plastic pollution.
Based on geography, the market for sustainable packaging is expanding significantly in North America due to favorable factors in countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for sustainable packaging in several industries, including healthcare, food and beverage, and personal care. This demand is being driven by these nations due to increased awareness about eco-friendly products with their benefits over health and established consumer manufacturing companies in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the sustainable packaging market, that have been covered are Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International SA, Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the sustainable packaging market as follows:
• By Packaging Material
o Paper
o Metal
o Plastic
o Glass
o Others
• By Layer
o Primary Packaging
o Secondary Packaging
o Tertiary Packaging
• By End – User Industry
o Healthcare
o Food and Beverage
o Personal Care
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Amcor Limited
• Mondi PLC
• Smurfit Kappa Group
• Sonoco Products
• WestRock Company
• BASF SE
• Tetra Laval International SA
• Ball Corporation
• Sealed Air Corporation
