Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021-2030 | Allied Market Research

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size

The growth in threat from terrorism and increase in security concerns worldwide have led to increased government expenditure for UAVs.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Type, Application, and Weight: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global unmanned aerial vehicle market was valued at $24.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $70.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.7%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $9.80 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.0%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $21.34 billion by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 15.6%.

The growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is driven by surge in the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions for the military, law enforcement and commercial & civil applications.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (𝐔𝐀𝐕) 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the rotary wing segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟑% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including fixed-wing and hybrid.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the civil & commercial segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟓% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the segments including military & defense, logistics & transportation, construction & mining, and others.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟔% during the forecast period.

The reduction in aerospace spending has had a negative impact on autonomous aircraft development and deployment plans, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Various countries with the foundations of a drone-friendly environment, such as the U.S., the UK, China, Germany, and others, were able to quickly mobilize the technology from the start of the pandemic. These countries were able to incorporate unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) into the COVID-19 response activities due to enabling factors such as favorable regulations, skilled workforce, presence of vital resources, high adoption, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐔𝐀𝐕) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

AeroVironment, Inc.,

Airbus S.A.S.,

BAE Systems plc,

DJI,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

FLIR Systems, Inc.,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Textron Inc.,

The Boeing Company.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This study presents analytical depiction of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

