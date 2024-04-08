[Strengthening 1+4 “Industry + MICE” Momentum] Investment Promotion through Exhibitions Proved as Effective

MACAU, April 8 - In line with the “1+4” development strategy for appropriately diversified economy, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has strengthened its Investor’s “One-Stop Service” on the two-way linkage between exhibitions and investment promotion, giving full play to the “Industry + MICE” pattern. Through the services oriented in “pre-event positioning, throughout-event follow-up and post-event tracking”, IPIM established contact width 397 exhibitors from 2022 to 2023 in the exhibitions hosted/co-ordinated by IPIM, and received 59 investment intentions. Among them, 19 investors were assisted by IPIM to establish companies in Macao, including industries such as traditional Chinese medicine big health, high technology, convention, exhibition, trade and environmental protection. And the investors are mainly from mainland China, Brazil, Portugal and Hong Kong. By focusing on the “1+4” industries, these investment projects have given full play to the key platform role of the exhibitions, and have manifested Macao’s business advantages through their successful stories.

In addition, IPIM also provides business matching services to help domestic and foreign merchants to conduct business matching. In line with the development of the “1+4” industries, nine “1+4” themed business matching sessions were held in the exhibitions hosted/co-ordinated by IPIM from 2022 to 2023, and more than 800 business matching sessions were facilitated, including the sessions jointly organised by IPIM and relevant departments of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the “Co-operation Zone”), in order to promote the Macao-Hengqin integrated industrial development by making good use of the exhibition platform.

Taking Multiple Measures to Constantly Optimise the Investor’s “One-Stop Service”

IPIM provides the Investor’s “One-stop Service” to assists domestic and overseas investors to implement their investment plans in Macao, providing “one-stop” services before, during and after the project implementation. The services mainly include consultation on investment environment in Macao, and organising prior technical meetings before the implementation; assigning designated personnel to follow up the investment projects throughout the implementation by assisting with administrative procedures such as incorporation and company registration, and licence applications; regular follow-up on project implementation after the project is carried out in the city, pro-actively providing investors with appropriate assistance, such as secondary investment intentions and business matching needs.

In recent years, a number of service optimisation measures have been taken to address the changes in the market and industrial environment, including the optimisation on the service process before, during and after the events for the “One-Stop Service for Investors”, and assigning designated personnel to conduct “one-on-one” follow-up on the investment projects. The website and mobile app of “Invest Here” have also been launched to provide investment information about the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area and key cities in Portuguese-speaking countries, such as commercial procedures and tax policies. “Prior Technical Meeting” has been established to help companies make good preparations before the investment. In addition, the cross-departmental mechanism of the “Investment Committee” has been optimised. And the “Prior Technical Meeting 2.0” was established in 2022 to co-ordinate relevant departments to give priority to the projects of four major industries. At present, the “Investment Committee” is composed of representatives from 13 departments and institutions, which have basically covered all “1+4” industries-related departments, and can assure the capacities to promote the implementation of key projects in the “1+4” industries. In 2024, a new “Prior Technical Meetings” mechanism was launched in the Co-operation Zone, to further optimise Macao-Hengqin joint investment promotion mechanism. In addition, IPIM will co-operate with relevant departments and associations related to the “1+4” industries, with a “1+4” investment task group, to bring more investment projects for the “1+4” industries and make more achievement in the business matching sessions.