Thermoformed Shallow Tray Market is anticipated to surpass US$3,429.277 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.65%
The thermoformed shallow tray market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% from US$2,334.115 million in 2022 to US$3,429.277 million by 2029.
The thermoformed shallow tray market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% from US$2,334.115 million in 2022 to US$3,429.277 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the thermoformed shallow tray market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,429.277 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the thermoformed shallow tray market during the forecasted period is the growing focus on sustainability and environmental concerns among the general public and several governments across the globe making regulations regarding reduced emissions. Therefore, the use of thermoformed trays made of recyclable materials is increasing due to their sustainable and eco-friendly nature.
Another factor that boosts the sales of thermoformed shallow trays in the market is that they offer a cost-effective packaging solution compared to other materials like injection molding or metal fabrication. Their manufacturing process is efficient and economical, making them attractive to businesses seeking affordable packaging options. Also, thermoforming allows for a high degree of customization and design flexibility. Manufacturers can easily create trays of different shapes, sizes, and configurations to meet the specific packaging requirements of diverse products which is contributing to the growth of the thermoformed shallow tray market.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/thermoformed-shallow-tray-market
The thermoformed shallow tray market, by material, is divided into five types- Polyethylene, PET, PVC, PP, and paper. There is a wide variety of materials in which the thermoformed shallow tray market is segmented for instance the polyethylene thermoformed shallow tray is a packaging product made from polyethylene plastic using the thermoforming process and providing a versatile and practical packaging solution for various applications, offering durability, customization options, and sustainability. Therefore, the wide variety of materials for thermoformed shallow trays is anticipated to fuel the market growth.
The thermoformed shallow tray market, by end-users, is divided into four types- Pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronics, and cosmetics. There are several end-users available for the thermoformed shallow trays each with a different use case for instance, in pharmaceuticals are specialized packaging products designed specifically for the pharmaceutical industry. These trays are used for organizing, storing, protecting, and displaying pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, vials, ampules, syringes, and medical devices. Hence, the different use cases for different end-users is expected to boost the market growth.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the thermoformed shallow tray market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing preference for sustainable products and packaging, further driving the demand for eco-friendly options like thermoformed trays and the well-established and extensive food industry and the North America boasts a diverse landscape of food producers, processors, and retailers. Also, robust manufacturing infrastructure for thermoformed products facilitates the efficient production of high-quality shallow trays in the North American region. Hence, these factors are expected to significantly grow the thermoformed shallow tray market in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the thermoformed shallow tray market, such as Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Genpak LLC, CJK Thermoforming Solutions LLC, Placon Corporation, VisiPak (Parent company- Sinclair and Rush Inc.), BlisterPak Inc., Berry Global Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company., EasyPak, Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Anchor Packaging Inc., First Choice Packaging Solutions, and Engineered Components & Packaging, LLC.
The market analytics report segments the thermoformed shallow tray market using the following criteria:
• By Material
o Polyethylene
o PET
o PVC
o PP
o Paper
• By End-Users
o Pharmaceuticals
o Food and beverage
o Electronics
o Cosmetics
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Amcor Limited
• Sonoco Products Company
• Genpak LLC
• CJK Thermoforming Solutions LLC
• Placon Corporation
• VisiPak (Parent company-Sinclair and Rush Inc.)
• BlisterPak Inc.
• Berry Global Inc.
• Dordan Manufacturing Company.
• EasyPak
• Pactiv LLC
• D&W Fine Pack
• Anchor Packaging Inc.
• First Choice Packaging Solutions
• Engineered Components & Packaging, LLC
Explore More Reports:
• Thermoformed Plastic Products Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/thermoformed-plastic-products-market
• Global Thermoformed Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-thermoformed-blister-packaging-market
• Medical Packaging Films Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-packaging-films-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn