Organ Transplant Market is anticipated to reach US$43.962 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.24%
The organ transplant market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% from US$23.686 billion in 2022 to US$43.962 billion by 2029.
The organ transplant market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% from US$23.686 billion in 2022 to US$43.962 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the organ transplant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$43.962 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the organ transplant market during the forecasted period is the growing number of cases for acute diseases coupled with progress in the emerging realm of xenotransplantation, organ preservation techniques, immunosuppressive medications, and surgical procedures continually broaden the pool of potential recipients for organs and instilling confidence in patients while elevating success rates.
Another factor that boosts the sales of organ transplants in the market is the growing educational initiatives, advocacy efforts, and community outreach programs that raise awareness about the importance of organ donation, dispel myths and misconceptions, and encourage individuals to register as organ donors. Public education campaigns foster a culture of donation and increase donor registration rates which is expected to propel the organ transplant market growth over the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-organ-transplant-market
The organ transplant market, by product type, is divided into three types- Organ preservation solutions, transplant diagnostics, and tissue products. There are several products available by medical science for organ transplant in the market for instance organ preservation solutions that are specially formulated solutions used to preserve organs during transplantation. These solutions are designed to maintain the viability and function of organs outside the body from the time of removal from the donor until transplantation into the recipient. Therefore, the wide variety of products in the organ transplant market is anticipated to fuel the market.
The organ transplant market, by organ type, is divided into six types- Heart, intestine, kidney, liver, lung, and pancreas. Several kinds of organs can be transplanted according to the patient's needs and health condition for instance, in a heart transplant a diseased or failing heart is replaced with a healthy heart from a deceased donor. Hence, the various organs that can be transplanted using modern medical science are predicted to fuel the organ transplant market growth over the forecast period.
The organ transplant market, by end-user, is divided into two types- Hospitals and transplant Centers. There are different end-users for organ transplant for instance, the most common place is a hospital that needs organ transplants frequently as they have a wide number of patients with different diseases that may need to transplant different organs such as heart, kidney, and others. Therefore, the availability of different end-users is expected to boost the organ transplant market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the organ transplant market during the forecasted period as this region has growing infrastructure and development in the healthcare industry across several countries in the region. For instance, the USA with its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and constant development in medical science possesses proficient surgeons, efficient organ procurement organizations, and cutting-edge medical facilities. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to boost the organ transplant market in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the organ transplant market, such as OrganOx Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer, XVIVO Perfusion AB (Organ Assist B.V.), Paragonix Technologies Inc., Novartis AG, Preservation Solution Inc., Water Medical System LLC, Sanofi S.A, and Bridge to Life Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the organ transplant market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Organ preservation solutions
o Transplant diagnostics
o Tissue products
o Others
• By Organ Type
o Heart
o Intestine
o Kidney
o Liver
o Lung
o Pancreas
• By End-Users
o Hospitals
o Transplant Centers
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• OrganOx Limited
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
• Pfizer
• XVIVO Perfusion AB (Organ Assist B.V.)
• Paragonix Technologies Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Preservation Solution Inc.
• Water Medical System LLC
• Sanofi S.A
• Bridge to Life Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Global Tissue Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-tissue-transplant-market
• Global Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-transplant-market
• Bone Marrow Transplant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bone-marrow-transplant-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn