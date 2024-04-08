Việt Nam wants to step up relations with US: Party official

VIETNAM, April 8 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen Việt Nam-US relations, implement high-level agreements between the two sides, and promote friendship and cooperation with leftist organisations and movements in the US, a Vietnamese Party official has said.

Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Ngô Lê Văn made the statement at meetings and working sessions with representatives of left-wing organisations and movements of the US, including the Communist Party USA, as part of the commission delegation's working visit to the US on April 4 and 5.

He highlighted the remarkable development of the Việt Nam-US relations since the normalisation of their diplomatic ties in 1995 until the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023.

Văn briefed the situation in Việt Nam, the CPV's policies, viewpoints, and achievements the country has made in building socialism, while underlining Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations.

The Vietnamese official took this occasion to thank for the valuable support and contributions of friends who have always stood side by side with and supported Việt Nam throughout its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in overcoming war aftermaths, and in promoting the normalisation and development of the Việt Nam-US relationship over the past years.

Representatives of leftist US organisations and movements expressed their joy and impression of achievements Việt Nam made on the path of building socialism over nearly 40 years of “Đổi mới” (renewal), both domestically and internationally.

They emphasised that these achievements have served as significant encouragement for communists and labourers in the US, affirming that they will continue contributing to intensifying the Việt Nam-US relations for the benefit of the people of both countries, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the world.

The US friends also shared information and assessments about leftist movements in their country.

The two sides agreed to enhance information exchange and cooperation between the CPV and the Communist Party USA, as well as between people's organisations of the two countries, aiming to increase mutual understanding and friendship, and strengthen the political and social foundation between the two nations. — VNS