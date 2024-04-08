Connected Motorcycle Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights 2027 | Allied Market Research

Connected Motorcycle Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06422

By region, Europe dominated the market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2019. Germany dominated the Europe connected motorcycle market share in 2019, and Africa is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Cellular connectivity in connected motorcycles offer various advantages and is the most effective way to ensure a reliable connectivity, low latency, and security. In addition, in coming days, 5G cellular technology is anticipated to become an integral part of connectivity and interoperability required for efficient function of these cellular networks. Moreover, technology companies are joining connected motorcycle consortium, collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, and others, working together with a focus of making motorcycle a part of the future connected mobility. For instance, on April 26, 2018, Autotalks, a semiconductor company focused on development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, joined Connected Motorcycle Consortium. In addition, Autotalks launched 5.9 GHz band DSRC-based V2M solution in 2017, based on second-generation V2X chipset that allows motorcyclists to receive alert on road situations to avoid accidents.

Emergency call is a feature in connected motorcycle, which increases road safety for two-wheeler riders. The vehicle connectivity system in the motorcycle reports detected accidents and its location to emergency call centers automatically, which immediately informs emergency services. In addition, various producers of connected motorcycles provide emergency call feature in their vehicles, which enhances safety of riders while driving, and is anticipated to propel the market for the emergency call segment. For instance, in Germany, around 80% customers of BMW Motorrad go for motorcycles with eCall system while purchasing.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-motorcycle-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on connectivity network, the cellular segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, due its ability for a reliable connectivity, low latency, security, and others. The dedicated short-range communication segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to offer high-speed communication even in the presence of obstruction and operate in extreme conditions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

Based on connectivity solution, the integrated segment contributed to more than two-fifthsof the global connected motorcycle market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. This is because it offers improved readability in all weather conditions and optimal user experience. At the same time, the tethered segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.3% throughout the forecast period, due to surge in trend of internet connectivity solution for vehicles.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of connectivity network, the dedicated short-range communication segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of connectivity solution, the integrated segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06422

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Aeris

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Triumph Motorcycles

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-car-market - Connected Car Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (3G, 4G-LTE, and 5G), Connectivity Solution (Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered), Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management), and End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-aircraft-market-A07101 - Connected Aircraft Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Systems, Solutions), by Application (Commercial, Military), by Frequency Band (Commercial, Military), by Frequency Band (Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band), by Connectivity (Inflight Connectivity, Air to Air Connectivity, Air to Ground Connectivity) and by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-truck-market-A09614 - Connected Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Communication Type (Vehicle-To-Vehicle, Vehicle-To-Cloud, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure), by Range (Dedicated Short Range , Long Range/Cellular Network), by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Application (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-ships-market - Autonomous Ships Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Level of Autonomy (Semi-autonomous and Fully-autonomous), Ship Type (Commercial, Passenger, and Defense), Component (Hardware and Software) and Fuel Type (Carbon Neutral Fuels, LNG, Electric, and Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030