New Children’s Book Encourages Compassion while Shining a Light on Mental Health
An Author’s Mission to Empower Children while Promoting Community and CompassionBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Meyrovich, children’s author and occupational therapy assistant, celebrates the release of her newest children’s book. Timid Tina tells a heart-warming true story of healing and friendship inspired by the rescued animals at nonprofit Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary in Kuna, Idaho. With fifty percent of “Timid Tina” proceeds donated to support the care of the animals, the author aims to support local nonprofits while encouraging and inspiring children in the community.
Tina was very timid after arriving at the sanctuary- although safe, she still felt very afraid and kept to her own space. As Tina met her new herd mates, she used her experience to help them through their sadness and grief. But her own loneliness never ceased... Until one day, a new arrival taught her that true friendship may bring you peace.
Experience the beauty of second chances in this enchanting tale with melodic storytelling and vibrant, hand-painted illustrations. With the increasing prevalence of mental health challenges among kids, this book was created to shine a light of empathy and love on the big feelings many kids today experience, so children know they are not alone. By gently addressing big feelings such as sadness, loneliness, anxiety, and grief, these inspiring animals show us that there is always hope for a new beginning.
Discover the corresponding Empowered Palpacas activity book to help kids develop confidence, communication, and the courage to advocate for their needs. Using social stories and fun activities, kids will explore concepts such as positive thinking, personal space, communication of needs, and the celebration of what makes them unique.
Written for children ages 4-10, these uplifting books promote self-esteem and highlight the importance of compassion and understanding. Readers may find “Timid Tina” and the other books of the Able to WILD children’s series on Amazon or at www.linktr.ee/abletowild.
About the Author
Sara Meyrovich is an autism certified, occupational therapy assistant who is passionate about helping disabled children reach their potential. She also loves animals- the furry, the feathered, and the scaly. Sara created this children's book series to inspire inclusivity, compassion, empowerment, and independence, while giving back to community-focused animal nonprofits. Her books may be found on Amazon or at www.Linktr.ee/abletowild.
