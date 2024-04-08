Adelaide Is Capital City With Most Expensive Electricity, Finds New Study

Analysis of 7,612 residential electricity plans on the NEM in Australia in April 2024 reveals Adelaide is the capital city with the most expensive electricity

South Australians are paying some of the highest prices for electricity, despite modest consumption. Despite consuming 67% more electricity, people in Hobart pay just 4% more per year than Adelaide” — Louis Fredheim from Energyse

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The analysis also found that households in Hobart spend the most on electricity (due to their large consumption), with a typical annual bill of $2,466 for a 2 person household.

Complete Results: https://energyse.com.au/research/electricity-prices-apr-2024

This analysis involved Energyse analysing 7,612 residential electricity plans on offer on the National Electricity Market (NEM) in Australia in April 2024. Factors such as daily supply charges, usage rates, solar feed in tariffs and disconnection fees were analysed.

Most expensive capital city: Adelaide is the capital city with the most expensive electricity, with electricity costing 47.1 c/kWh for a typical 2 person household once daily usage charges are factored in.

Highest electricity rates: South Australia has the highest electricity rates on the NEM, at over 40 c/kWh for single use rate plans. This is 49% higher than the average of the rest of the NEM.

Highest daily supply charges: Regional NSW (on the Essential Energy network) has the highest daily supply charges, at an average of 152 cents per day. This is 61% higher than the average of the rest of the NEM.

City with highest spend: Households in Hobart spend the most on electricity (average of $2,466 per year for a 2 person household), though this is due to their large consumption (67% greater than the average of the other capital cities on the NEM).

Highest peak electricity rates: Adelaide is the capital city with the highest average peak electricity rates, at 47.3 c/kWh.

Highest solar feed in tariffs (region): Regional Queensland (excluding SEQ) has the highest average solar feed in tariff rates, at 13.4 c/kWh.

Lowest solar feed in tariffs (region): Victoria has the lowest average solar feed in tariffs on the NEM, at an average of 5.1 c/kWh, and a maximum of 9.9 c/kWh.

Highest solar feed in tariffs (capital city): Hobart is the capital city with the highest average solar feed in tariff rates, at 10.9 c/kWh.

Lowest off peak electricity rates: Tasmania has the lowest off peak electricity rates, at just 15.8 c/kWh.

Highest disconnection fees: Canberra is the capital city with the highest average disconnection fees, at $43.84.

“Whilst all across Australia we have seen substantial increases in residential electricity prices over the last few years, there are still significant disparities in prices across our regions. South Australians are consistently paying some of the highest prices for electricity, despite having modest consumption. Despite consuming 67% more electricity, people in Hobart pay just 4% more per year than those in Adelaide,” Energyse founder Louis Fredheim said.

About Energyse

Energyse compares electricity and gas plans to help Australians save money on their power bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

