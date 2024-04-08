Waterbury Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3002368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 4/7/24 @ 1159 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ring Road, at the intersection of Bear Creek Lane, Waterbury
VIOLATION:
VICTIM: Robert Champine
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 7, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to Ring Road, near the intersection of Bear Creek Lane, for the report of deceased male, identified as Robert Champine of Waterbury, in his vehicle. After multiple interviews, the preliminary investigation shows the male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This death is not considered suspicious. The body was transported to the OCME for autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of the death. This is an ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police.