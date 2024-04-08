Waterbury Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 4/7/24 @ 1159 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ring Road, at the intersection of Bear Creek Lane, Waterbury

VIOLATION:

VICTIM: Robert Champine

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 7, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to Ring Road, near the intersection of Bear Creek Lane, for the report of deceased male, identified as Robert Champine of Waterbury, in his vehicle. After multiple interviews, the preliminary investigation shows the male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This death is not considered suspicious. The body was transported to the OCME for autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of the death. This is an ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police.