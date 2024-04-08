Submit Release
Indie Short Fest 2023/2024 Annual Awards at Regal LA Live this Saturday, April 13th

Indie Short Fest 2024 Annual Awards this Saturday, April 13th, at Regal LA Live, Los Angeles

This year 69 films from 15 countries, and debates on film production outside the mainstream and Immersive and Extended-Reality Filmmaking.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles based international short film festival Indie Short Fest presents this year 69 films from 15 countries, including some traditionally underrepresented in the global film industry such as Morocco and Uzbekistan. The program also features 38 premieres, most represented by their cast and crews.

Besides the 11 screening blocks in 3 auditoriums, Indie Short Fest holds a Q&A panel with several guest speakers, including Katerina Munis, director of productions of XR Stage, to talk about Immersive and Extended-Reality Filmmaking, and Dutch filmmaker Harald Swinkels to discuss film production outside the mainstream.

The event is set for this Saturday, April 13th, at Regal LA Live, downtown Los Angeles, starting at 11am. The awards show is scheduled for 7pm, after a cocktail party and red carpet photocall.

Organizers expect over 700 attendees from different countries, gathering a diverse audience of film aficionados, passionate storytellers, and filmmaking executives.

Program: https://indieshortfest.com/2023-2024-annual-awards-program/
Passes & Tickets: https://filmfreeway.com/IndieShortFest/tickets

