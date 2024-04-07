City project to restrict Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Ave starting April 8

PHOENIX – A city of Phoenix waterline project will create initial lane restrictions along both Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 51st Avenue starting Monday, April 8. The off-ramps are then scheduled to be closed from Monday, April 15, to late August.

The city has scheduled the following restrictions for its work at the Loop 101 interchange with 51st Avenue:

East- and westbound Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st Avenue limited to right turns from early Monday (by 5 a.m. April 8) through midnight Sunday night (April 14). Drivers will not be able to make left turns onto 51st Avenue.

The east- and westbound Loop 101 frontage roads will be narrowed or closed at times in areas near 51st Avenue. 51st Avenue also will be narrowed in either direction near Loop 101. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Ramp closures scheduled : Both Loop 101 off-ramps at 51st are scheduled to be closed from early Monday, April 15 (by 5 a.m.) until Saturday, Aug. 24 . The city’s schedule is subject to change, due to factors including progress made on the waterline project.

Detour : Freeway drivers can consider exiting Loop 101 at 59th Avenue and traveling south before turning east on Union Hills Drive to reach 51st Avenue.

The city of Phoenix and ADOT will share updated project information as the waterline work near Loop 101 and 51st Avenue takes place. Please drive carefully, follow reduced speed limits and stay alert for workers and equipment when approaching and traveling through any work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.