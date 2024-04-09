“Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson” Sets Tuesday, April 16 Premiere Date on AXS TV

Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson premieres Tuesday April 16 on AXS TV April 16: Join Carnie Wilson and special guest Mark McGrath as they cook up some mini meatballs and then shove ‘em into a lasagna. What the heck?! April 30: Join Carnie Wilson as she guides special guest John Stamos through the inner workings of a delicious Chicken Parm. Have mercy.

Hosted by beloved rock royalty, this show serves up a unique fusion of music, food, and fun!

This show is a true reflection of my life’s passions – music, food, and laughter, We will cook, chat, and maybe even sing a little, all to celebrate the universal love languages of food and music.” — Carnie Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, AXS TV turns up the heat with the original cooking series “Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson.” Premiering Tuesday April 16, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET, this marks the first time the network has entered into the culinary show domain.

Hosted by Carnie Wilson, a name synonymous with rock royalty and celebrated for her multifaceted career spanning singing, songwriting, acting, and more, “Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson'' is more than just a cooking show. It is a heartfelt invitation into Carnie’s kitchen, where food and music create the perfect harmony (and often gets a little rowdy!). As the daughter of legendary Beach Boy Brian Wilson, Carnie has always been surrounded by musical genius, which she now blends seamlessly with her passion for cooking. With an illustrious career that includes leading the chart-topping group Wilson Phillips to international fame, Carnie brings her star power and a dash of fun (and spice!) to the kitchen.

“I am overjoyed to share 'Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson' with the world. This show is a true reflection of my life’s passions – music, food, and laughter,” said Carnie Wilson. “Cooking has always been a way for me to express love and connect with others, including my beautiful family and friends. I am so excited to welcome viewers into my kitchen as we embark on this delicious and wild journey together. We will cook, chat, and maybe even sing a little, all to celebrate the universal love languages of food and music.”

“Carnie is a firecracker! Her vibrant, fun and approachable energy, combined with her genuine talent make her the perfect host for our first-ever cooking series.” said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. “Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson” embodies the joy of cooking and the power of music, promising an entertaining experience like no other. We are eager for our viewers to enjoy the delightful dishes and enchanting stories Carnie has to share.”

Viewers who tune in will join Carnie as she cooks (and sometimes burps) alongside celebrity guests, including John Stamos, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, her sister and one third of Wilson Phillips Wendy Wilson, Mark McGrath, Lisa Loeb, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, American Idol’s David Archuleta, and more, all sharing insanely delicious recipes, and diving into entertaining conversations.

“Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson” makes its much-anticipated debut at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday April 16, exclusively on AXS TV. The complete lineup features:

April 16: Mini Meatball Lasagna with Mark McGrath

Join Carnie Wilson and special guest Mark McGrath as they cook up some mini meatballs and then shove ‘em into a lasagna. What the heck?!

April 23: Trifle Fit for Queen

Carnie Wilson demonstrates how to layer the perfect Berry Trifle and gets a surprise royal guest that almost gives her a “Sheer Heart Attack”,

April 30: The John Stamos Chicken Parm Experiment

Join Carnie Wilson as she guides special guest John Stamos through the inner workings of a delicious Chicken Parm. Have Mercy.

May 7: Breakfast Casserole with Sister Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips

This episode, Carnie Wilson has family stop by to help her cook the perfect Breakfast Casserole. Hold on for one more egg.

May 14: Mediterranean Chicken with Lisa Loeb

Carnie Wilson is joined by special guest Lisa Loeb, as they cook Mediterranean Chicken made easy! You’re going to want to “Stay” for this one.

May 21: Sloppy Sliders with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister

Save some room! Carnie Wilson and Dee Snider are celebrating the anniversary of the album “Stay Hungry” by making some cheesy, sloppy Dee Sliders.

May 28: Chocolate Cupcakes with David Archuleta

Carnie Wilson has David Archuleta in the kitchen to help bake chocolate on chocolate on chocolate cupcakes. Is it possible to have a “Crush” on a baked good?

June 4: Philly Cheesesteaks with Shawn Stockman

Carnie Wilson is joined by Philly’s own Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men to cook up some Philly Cheesesteaks. Pass the Cheez Whiz!

June 11: Sunshine Songs and White Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

Wake up and smell the White Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes! Carnie gives a lesson on foolproof pancakes and talks about sunny songs.

June 18: Hot for Cookies

In this Van Halen themed episode Carnie teaches how to bake not one, but two batches of cookies for the hot teacher at your kid’s school you’re trying to impress. You’re welcome.

June 25: Fall to Your Knees Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Carnie is making Mac ‘n’ Cheese this week and “God Only Knows” how delicious it is when paired with Beach Boys tunes.

July 2: Pot Pies, Pudding, and Perry

This episode is all about going solo. Carnie Wilson makes individual pot pies, single serving banana pudding, and celebrates the solo career of Steve Perry.

For those eager to bring a taste of the show into their own kitchens, the recipes featured in each episode will be available for download at axs.tv. Immerse yourself in a unique blend of culinary creativity and musical magic, as Carnie leads you through a journey packed with delicious dishes, tasty tunes and her undeniable charm and off the wall flair. Every episode is a memorable mix of fun, taste, and Carnie Wilson's unique wit , humor and style – exclusively on AXS TV.

About AXS TV

AXS TV is a leading television, streaming, digital, and social music and entertainment brand owned and operated by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. AXS TV’s programming celebrates music’s rich history and keeps its audience current on what’s happening in music today with documentaries, live concerts, music news and information, reality shows, and well known programs including Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson, The Top Ten Revealed, and Cash Cab Music. AXS TV is also home to TNA Wrestling, and Invicta Fighting Championships. Multi-platform AXS TV is available on television in all 50 states and across Canada, parts of the Caribbean, and streaming through its FAST (free-ad-supported-streaming television) channel.

