Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand congratulates Lao counterpart on traditional New Year

 

BANGKOK - A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Charge d'Affaires Bùi Thị Huệ visited the Lao Embassy in the country on April 6 to extend congratulations on Laos' traditional New Year festival, Bunpimay.

Delivering her best New Year wishes to the Lao people, Hue said that under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao people have had a more prosperous and happy life with stable and sustainable economic development.

"Việt Nam is always ready to help Laos fulfil its responsibilities as the ASEAN Chair in 2024 and hopes that Laos will successfully organise activities this year," she noted.

She also wished for the increasing development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of the two nations.

Lao Ambassador to Thailand Khamphan Anlavan thanked Huệ for her good wishes and said that the regular exchanges between the staffs of the two embassies will enhance mutual understanding between the two sides.

On the occasion, their staff members joined friendly table tennis, badminton, and petanque matches on the campus of the Lao Embassy. - VNS

 

