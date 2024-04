Winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 Announced By APAC BUSINESS

HONG KONG, PRC, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Pacific Business is proud to announce the winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024. After months of research, nominations and rounds of evaluation and voting, following the principle of selecting the best among the best, the Company Of The Year awards, Executive Of The Year awards, and Advisors Of The Year awards were finally selected from over hundreds of nominations by enterprises and individuals.Among the winners are not only industry veterans who have been deeply involved in a certain field for decades, but also some rising stars who have achieved remarkable achievements in their field; There are both experienced business leaders and some international professionals who have contributed to business growth and development in the Asia-Pacific region. Selection places more emphasis on dimensions such as leadership, professionalism, resilience, innovation, and sustainability. The award winners are mostly cross-cultural experts with rich experience in cross-border management, proficiency in multiple languages, and they have profound understanding of the industry and market. They have been widely recognized in the industry and deserve this honor.The Asia Pacific Business Awards recognize companies and organizations headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, multinational corporations (MNCs) in APAC, entrepreneurs, CEOs, presidents, senior executives and advisors for their professionalism, performance and leadership in uncertain times. This award not only recognizes companies and executives delivered outstanding performance, but also the ones who have made significant contributions to the industries and society. This award is not just about the accolades, it’s about sharing and inspiring. The goal of this award is to share common traits of the excellent business practitioners, shining a light on these role models, and inspiring others to follow.The Winners of the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 are:Company Of The YearANA GroupANZBukalapakCamplifyCATLFuji ElectricLG Energy SolutionLTIMindtreeExecutive Of The YearFrederic SerrantManaging Director APACAdidasClaudia LorenzoPresident, ASEAN & South PacificCoca ColaHelen XuSenior VP & Managing Director, AsiaGenthermValdirene Bastos EvansPresident and CEO of Asia PacificIngredionDr. Suresh LetchmananManaging Director Asia PacificBVBRaghuram NatarajanChief Executive OfficerBlue Leaf EnergyChris GaleManaging DirectorLatin ResourcesDavid SajotoVice President, Asia Pacific & JapanVectra AIAdvisor Of The YearSamson LoManaging Director, co-head of Asia Pacific M&AUBSStephen BatesPartner, Head of Deal AdvisoryHead of Financial Services ASPACKPMGGerard HekkerPartnerDuane Morris & Selvam LLPMaria SagradoManaging PartnerMakarim & Taira S.Akil HiraniManaging DirectorMajmudar & PartnersLin Lin YeapPartnerWong Beh & TohVU Thanh MinhPartnerLNT & PartnersAbhishek MukherjeePartnerCyril Amarchand MangaldasAndrew BreretonManaging PartnerKing & Spalding LLPDuane KeighranManaging DirectorKeighran Legal + AdvisorySomphob RodboonManaging PartnerILAWASIASiew Ling YapDirectorAvant Law LLCNguyen Thi LangChairpersonDuane Morris Vietnam LLCTakuro AwazuPartnerCITY-YUWA PARTNERSRajiv TuliManaging PartnerLEGALLANDSVic TsaiVP – Global Strategic SourcingFlexsteel Industries, Inc.Julie Xiuli SongGroup Manager China RelationsFortescueCollette BettsManager – AU Corporate Affairs | ANZ EventsMYOB---------------------END---------------------