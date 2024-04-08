Winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 Announced By APAC BUSINESS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific Business is proud to announce the winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024. After months of research, nominations and rounds of evaluation and voting, following the principle of selecting the best among the best, the Company Of The Year awards, Executive Of The Year awards, and Advisors Of The Year awards were finally selected from over hundreds of nominations by enterprises and individuals.
Among the winners are not only industry veterans who have been deeply involved in a certain field for decades, but also some rising stars who have achieved remarkable achievements in their field; There are both experienced business leaders and some international professionals who have contributed to business growth and development in the Asia-Pacific region. Selection places more emphasis on dimensions such as leadership, professionalism, resilience, innovation, and sustainability. The award winners are mostly cross-cultural experts with rich experience in cross-border management, proficiency in multiple languages, and they have profound understanding of the industry and market. They have been widely recognized in the industry and deserve this honor.
The Asia Pacific Business Awards recognize companies and organizations headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, multinational corporations (MNCs) in APAC, entrepreneurs, CEOs, presidents, senior executives and advisors for their professionalism, performance and leadership in uncertain times. This award not only recognizes companies and executives delivered outstanding performance, but also the ones who have made significant contributions to the industries and society. This award is not just about the accolades, it’s about sharing and inspiring. The goal of this award is to share common traits of the excellent business practitioners, shining a light on these role models, and inspiring others to follow.
The Winners of the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 are:
Company Of The Year
ANA Group
ANZ
Bukalapak
Camplify
CATL
Fuji Electric
LG Energy Solution
LTIMindtree
Executive Of The Year
Frederic Serrant
Managing Director APAC
Adidas
Claudia Lorenzo
President, ASEAN & South Pacific
Coca Cola
Helen Xu
Senior VP & Managing Director, Asia
Gentherm
Valdirene Bastos Evans
President and CEO of Asia Pacific
Ingredion
Dr. Suresh Letchmanan
Managing Director Asia Pacific
BVB
Raghuram Natarajan
Chief Executive Officer
Blue Leaf Energy
Chris Gale
Managing Director
Latin Resources
David Sajoto
Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan
Vectra AI
Advisor Of The Year
Samson Lo
Managing Director, co-head of Asia Pacific M&A
UBS
Stephen Bates
Partner, Head of Deal Advisory
Head of Financial Services ASPAC
KPMG
Gerard Hekker
Partner
Duane Morris & Selvam LLP
Maria Sagrado
Managing Partner
Makarim & Taira S.
Akil Hirani
Managing Director
Majmudar & Partners
Lin Lin Yeap
Partner
Wong Beh & Toh
VU Thanh Minh
Partner
LNT & Partners
Abhishek Mukherjee
Partner
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Andrew Brereton
Managing Partner
King & Spalding LLP
Duane Keighran
Managing Director
Keighran Legal + Advisory
Somphob Rodboon
Managing Partner
ILAWASIA
Siew Ling Yap
Director
Avant Law LLC
Nguyen Thi Lang
Chairperson
Duane Morris Vietnam LLC
Takuro Awazu
Partner
CITY-YUWA PARTNERS
Rajiv Tuli
Managing Partner
LEGALLANDS
Vic Tsai
VP – Global Strategic Sourcing
Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
Julie Xiuli Song
Group Manager China Relations
Fortescue
Collette Betts
Manager – AU Corporate Affairs | ANZ Events
MYOB
