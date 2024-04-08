Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,631 in the last 365 days.

Winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 Announced By APAC BUSINESS

Asia Pacific Business Awards

HONG KONG, PRC, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific Business is proud to announce the winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024. After months of research, nominations and rounds of evaluation and voting, following the principle of selecting the best among the best, the Company Of The Year awards, Executive Of The Year awards, and Advisors Of The Year awards were finally selected from over hundreds of nominations by enterprises and individuals.

Among the winners are not only industry veterans who have been deeply involved in a certain field for decades, but also some rising stars who have achieved remarkable achievements in their field; There are both experienced business leaders and some international professionals who have contributed to business growth and development in the Asia-Pacific region. Selection places more emphasis on dimensions such as leadership, professionalism, resilience, innovation, and sustainability. The award winners are mostly cross-cultural experts with rich experience in cross-border management, proficiency in multiple languages, and they have profound understanding of the industry and market. They have been widely recognized in the industry and deserve this honor.

The Asia Pacific Business Awards recognize companies and organizations headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, multinational corporations (MNCs) in APAC, entrepreneurs, CEOs, presidents, senior executives and advisors for their professionalism, performance and leadership in uncertain times. This award not only recognizes companies and executives delivered outstanding performance, but also the ones who have made significant contributions to the industries and society. This award is not just about the accolades, it’s about sharing and inspiring. The goal of this award is to share common traits of the excellent business practitioners, shining a light on these role models, and inspiring others to follow.

The Winners of the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 are:

Company Of The Year
ANA Group

ANZ

Bukalapak

Camplify

CATL

Fuji Electric

LG Energy Solution

LTIMindtree

Executive Of The Year
Frederic Serrant
Managing Director APAC
Adidas

Claudia Lorenzo
President, ASEAN & South Pacific
Coca Cola

Helen Xu
Senior VP & Managing Director, Asia
Gentherm

Valdirene Bastos Evans
President and CEO of Asia Pacific
Ingredion

Dr. Suresh Letchmanan
Managing Director Asia Pacific
BVB

Raghuram Natarajan
Chief Executive Officer
Blue Leaf Energy

Chris Gale
Managing Director
Latin Resources

David Sajoto
Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan
Vectra AI

Advisor Of The Year
Samson Lo
Managing Director, co-head of Asia Pacific M&A
UBS

Stephen Bates
Partner, Head of Deal Advisory
Head of Financial Services ASPAC
KPMG

Gerard Hekker
Partner
Duane Morris & Selvam LLP

Maria Sagrado
Managing Partner
Makarim & Taira S.

Akil Hirani
Managing Director
Majmudar & Partners

Lin Lin Yeap
Partner
Wong Beh & Toh

VU Thanh Minh
Partner
LNT & Partners

Abhishek Mukherjee
Partner
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Andrew Brereton
Managing Partner
King & Spalding LLP

Duane Keighran
Managing Director
Keighran Legal + Advisory

Somphob Rodboon
Managing Partner
ILAWASIA

Siew Ling Yap
Director
Avant Law LLC

Nguyen Thi Lang
Chairperson
Duane Morris Vietnam LLC

Takuro Awazu
Partner
CITY-YUWA PARTNERS

Rajiv Tuli
Managing Partner
LEGALLANDS

Vic Tsai
VP – Global Strategic Sourcing
Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Julie Xiuli Song
Group Manager China Relations
Fortescue

Collette Betts
Manager – AU Corporate Affairs | ANZ Events
MYOB

---------------------END---------------------

Henry Lee
APAC BUSINESS
email us here

You just read:

Winners of Asia Pacific Business Awards 2023-2024 Announced By APAC BUSINESS

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more