Award-Winning Documentary Team from All The Lost Girls Productions Announces Their Next Project

Uncovering the Truth Behind the 1989 Unsolved Murder of Dana Stidham from Bella Vista, Arkansas

Dana Stidham deserves justice!” — Amy Smith

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All The Lost Girls Productions, the documentary team behind the critically acclaimed film "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story," is embarking on their next investigative journey. With a reputation for producing captivating and impactful documentaries, the team is now turning their focus to shed light on the unsolved murder of Dana Stidham, a case that has haunted the Bella Vista community for over three decades.

"Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story" garnered widespread acclaim for its meticulous research, compelling storytelling, and unwavering commitment to seeking justice for the 1994 murder of 19-year-old Melissa Witt from Fort Smith, Arkansas. The documentary, available on Amazon and Tubi, has received numerous accolades, including dozens of awards and nominations.

Building on their success, the All The Lost Girls Productions team is determined to bring attention to another unsolved mystery that has lingered in the shadows for far too long. The murder of Dana Stidham in 1989 sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Bella Vista, leaving behind unanswered questions and a trail of unresolved emotions.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to tell Dana Stidham's story and shine a spotlight on this heartbreaking case," says Amy Smith. "Our team is committed to unraveling the truth and providing a voice for Dana and her loved ones."

Through meticulous research, in-depth interviews, and firsthand accounts, the documentary will offer viewers a comprehensive look into the circumstances surrounding Dana Stidham's tragic death. The team aims to uncover new evidence, explore potential leads, and ultimately, reignite public interest in the case in the hopes of bringing closure to the Stidham family and the Bella Vista community.

"We believe that every victim deserves justice, and Dana Stidham's case is no exception," says LaDonna Humphrey. "Our goal is to honor her memory and ensure that her story is never forgotten."

As they embark on this new project, All The Lost Girls Productions remains steadfast in their commitment to producing high-quality, thought-provoking documentaries that inspire change and spark conversations. With "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story" as a testament to their dedication and expertise, the team is poised to make a meaningful impact with their upcoming film on the Dana Stidham case.

For updates and additional information about the documentary, please visit allthelostgirls.org or follow All The Lost Girls on social media.