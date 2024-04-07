Submit Release
Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets with Liberian Youth and Sports Minister Bangalu

On April 1st, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and cooperation between the two countries in fields such as youth, sports and vocational training.

Ambassador Yin congratulated Minister Bangalu on taking office, briefed the current China-Liberia relations and said that China has always been committed to promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in the fields of youth, sports and vocational training, and is willing to further promote the friendship and cooperation between the two countries to achieve new results.

Minister Bangalu thanked China for its generous assistance and strong support for Liberia and said that Liberia will firmly adhere to the One China Policy and is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in the above-mentioned fields, so as to deepen the friendship between the two countries and peoples.

