Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible was awarded the Prestigious 2024 TRIO Achievement Award
Dr. Chisholm's nomination is a testament to his unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in uplifting others through education.”BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free was awarded the prestigious 2024 TRIO Achievement Award.
Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, eight-time award-winning author for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free has added an incredible accolade to his list of incredible accomplishments: 2024 TRIO Achievement Award.
Dr. Chisholm was awarded the 2024 TRIO Achievement Award at The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino during the 2024 Southeastern Atlantic TRIO Conference (SEAC) in Biloxi, Mississippi. At the Southeastern Atlantic TRIO Conference, TRIO programs from the three (3) states of Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi all came together in Biloxi, Mississippi under the theme, “Unmasking the Treasures in TRIO.” Moreover, as a resident of the state of Florida, Dr. Chisholm represented Florida as a 2024 Trio Achiever.
According to the President of the Florida TRIO Association, Senovia L. Williams, she shared the following words in reference to Dr. Chisholm as a 2024 TRIO Achiever:
“We were honored to recognize Juan Chisholm as the 2024 Florida TRIO Achiever at the Southeastern Atlantic TRIO Conference. Juan’s remarkable achievements and dedication to his educational journey exemplify the spirit of excellence that TRIO professionals strive to foster in our students. His recognition at the SEAC Conference is a testament to his hard-work and determination, and we are proud to celebrate his success within our TRIO community.”
Additionally, Upward Bound Program Director at Fort Valley State University in the State of Georgia, Dr. LaVasa Parks shared the following:
“The conference theme, "Unmasking the Treasures in TRIO," aptly encapsulates the spirit of recognizing and celebrating individuals like Dr. Chisholm, whose contributions have positively impacted countless lives. These TRIO alumni exemplify resilience, perseverance, and a commitment to breaking barriers to educational access. Conference attendees expressed gratitude for Dr. Chisholm's contributions and emphasized TRIO Achievers' profound influence in transforming lives and inspiring others to pursue their academic and personal goals. Through their guidance and mentorship, TRIO Achievers like Dr. Chisholm have opened doors to educational opportunities and instilled hope and confidence in students facing adversity.”
In total, three (3) parties received a 2024 TRIO Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi. The other respective 2024 TRIO Achievers were Mr. Antonio B. Young on behalf of the State of Georgia and Dr. Tonyalle Rush on behalf of the State of Mississippi.
All three (3) award-winners congratulated each other on winning the prestigious Trio Achievement Award.
ABOUT THE UPWARD BOUND PROGRAM
Upward Bound is part of the TRIO Programs. Upward Bound renders academic assistance to high school students and helps students to get into college.
Dr. Chisholm’s involvement with the TRIO Program dates back to when he was involved in the Upward Bound Program under the leadership of Janet Johnson and then, Gloria Peters. Dr. Chisholm credits both Janet Johnson and Gloria Peters as being life-changing leaders that had a lasting positive impact.
Additionally, when inquired about others that played a pivotal role, Dr. Chisholm shared the following names with a special heartfelt thank you dedicated to each person: Mr. Steven Kennedy, Mrs. Celicia “Cee Cee” Severin, Mr. Charles H. Malpress, Mrs. Debra Robinson Nesmith, Ms. Cynthia Gaskin Harcrow, and Mrs. Sylvia Cruz.
ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLM
Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.
Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club®(www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com) and Young Investors®, Inc. (www.YoungInvestors.org). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of graduating from college debt-free, financial literacy, and learning about the stock-market at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com.
Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the parents of four amazing children. They reside in Orlando, Florida.
Learn more about Dr. Juan P. Chisholm and how you can purchase a copy of his award-winning book and sign up for his online courses at GraduateDebtFreeClub.com. Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free may also be purchased from Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
