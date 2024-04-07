Making energy infrastructure sustainable! Discover What Toshiba is doing in Malaysia

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Malaysia is on a journey of green revolution, aiming to slash carbon emissions by 45% by 2030. The New Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) unveiled in August 2023 charts a course to net-zero emissions by 2050, backed by $260-280 billion in investments. This initiative promises job creation, an annual reduction of 10,000 gigagrams of CO2, and a push towards clean energy.

Toshiba's commitment to innovation has been pivotal in Malaysia's energy sector. Toshiba provides advanced energy solutions through its subsidiary, TOS Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd (TOSEM), adapting to industry needs with resilience and technological expertise and redefining sustainable power generation possibilities. For the past two decades, TOSEM's remarkable achievements speak volumes about Toshiba's commitment to powering progress and sustainability in Malaysia and beyond. With approximately 6GW to Malaysia's power generation - representing more than one-third of the total power demand in Peninsular Malaysia - Toshiba has played a pivotal role in facilitating the expansion of renewable energy sources, such as hydropower turbines in East Malaysia.

Mr. Choo Han Kait, General Manager in the Power & Grid Division at TOSEM, shares insights into the company's journey, highlighting how Toshiba's advanced technologies drive Malaysia's energy transformation. Toshiba prioritizes increasing machine efficiency to reduce coal consumption and CO2 emissions by offering carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) solutions. Malaysia is planning three CCUS hubs as part of its National Energy Transition Roadmap. Toshiba is working with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to achieve Net Zero by 2050, demonstrating its commitment through training and technology sharing, which are critical to environmental progress. During COP 28 in 2023, the focus shifted from discussing climate actions to implementing changes. Toshiba collaborates with customers to adapt its energy solutions, particularly the SCiBTM battery and EtaPROTM, to reduce CO2 emissions and ensure operational efficiency.

TOSEM commemorates its 20th anniversary with gratitude, emphasizing its commitment to a sustainable energy future. Led by Managing Director Kei Hirata, TOSEM's achievements have contributed significantly to Malaysia's energy landscape, focusing on reliability and customer satisfaction. Through cross-border partnerships and skilled engineering teams, TOSEM aims to expand its regional presence and drive Southeast Asia towards a future powered by clean energy.

